AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan slammed Andhra Paper Limited for causing half of Godavari's pollution in Rajamahendravaram. He alleged the company evaded Rs 21.34 crore in taxes since 2016 and ignored notices to rectify severe pollution violations.

Accusations of Pollution and Tax Evasion The Deputy CM alleged that the private company owed Rs 21.34 crore in taxes to local bodies. "Half of Rajamahendravaram Godavari pollution is from Andhra Paper Limited. They are producing while polluting. They are just evading taxes. Andhra Paper Mills tax cut has almost been completed. Will I pay my taxes in court? Why so much irresponsibility? I gave you a chance to correct your mistake, but you did not respond," he said, as per the CMO's post on X.He alleged that the paper mill had not paid even a single rupee in tax to the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation since 2016, despite continuing its operations. "Do you remember the fact that after 2016, where did the Gram Panchayat function, and not even a single rupee of tax was paid to the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation? Will you give yourself tax exemption without any connection with the government? How is this possible?" Pawan Kalyan added.The Deputy Chief Minister said the paper mill was required to pay taxes amounting to Rs 21.34 crore to local bodies and accused the company of repeatedly avoiding its responsibilities by approaching courts and failing to comply with notices issued for tax payment. Pollution Levels Exceed Permissible Limits "Rajamahendravaram city produces around 70 million litres of liquid waste, of which you are producing 35 million litres of waste," he said.He further said tests had found pollutants in the waste discharged by the company beyond permissible limits. Samples collected near sewage discharge lagoons showed "biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) at 36 milligrams per litre of water", which he said was "20 per cent higher than the prescribed standards"."Phosphate is 5.3 milligrams, which is 6 per cent higher. Sulfides are at 3.4 milligrams. Compared to the Central Pollution Control Board standards.. this is 70 per cent higher," Kalyan said."Due to the pollution you release, the oxygen percentage in water decreases, causing problems for the survival of aquatic animals. The Godavari river's natural ecosystem is taking a hit," he added.The Deputy Chief Minister also raised concerns regarding the foul smell from the discharged waste and deterioration in water quality, saying it could affect public health and the long-term survival of future generations. He said he had suggested measures during a field-level visit to prevent groundwater pollution, but alleged that the company had failed to implement them. Government Orders Action, Cites Non-Compliance Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government had issued show-cause notices to the private paper mill. Kalyan said that the coalition government provided the company an opportunity to rectify the violations without disrupting industrial activity.He said Pollution Control Board officials had held several rounds of discussions with the company's representatives over the past three months and suggested corrective measures, but alleged that there was no response from the company."In this regard, Pollution Control Board officials are issuing summons to Andhra Papers Limited immediately and I am directing them to take appropriate action as per the regulations," Kalyan said.The Deputy Chief Minister also directed the Advocate General, Additional Advocate General, government lawyers and standing counsel to take necessary steps to expedite the investigation of cases related to such violations.Under the theme "Swachh Godavari – Holy Flowers", he sought the support of environmentalists and civil society in the government's efforts to protect the Godavari River from pollution.(ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday accused a private paper mill of accounting for nearly "half of the pollution generated in Godavari" in Rajamahendravaram and alleged that the company was "deliberately evading taxes".The Deputy CM alleged that the private company owed Rs 21.34 crore in taxes to local bodies. "Half of Rajamahendravaram Godavari pollution is from Andhra Paper Limited. They are producing while polluting. They are just evading taxes. Andhra Paper Mills tax cut has almost been completed. Will I pay my taxes in court? Why so much irresponsibility? I gave you a chance to correct your mistake, but you did not respond," he said, as per the CMO's post on X.He alleged that the paper mill had not paid even a single rupee in tax to the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation since 2016, despite continuing its operations. "Do you remember the fact that after 2016, where did the Gram Panchayat function, and not even a single rupee of tax was paid to the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation? Will you give yourself tax exemption without any connection with the government? How is this possible?" Pawan Kalyan added.The Deputy Chief Minister said the paper mill was required to pay taxes amounting to Rs 21.34 crore to local bodies and accused the company of repeatedly avoiding its responsibilities by approaching courts and failing to comply with notices issued for tax payment."Rajamahendravaram city produces around 70 million litres of liquid waste, of which you are producing 35 million litres of waste," he said.He further said tests had found pollutants in the waste discharged by the company beyond permissible limits. Samples collected near sewage discharge lagoons showed "biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) at 36 milligrams per litre of water", which he said was "20 per cent higher than the prescribed standards"."Phosphate is 5.3 milligrams, which is 6 per cent higher. Sulfides are at 3.4 milligrams. Compared to the Central Pollution Control Board standards.. this is 70 per cent higher," Kalyan said."Due to the pollution you release, the oxygen percentage in water decreases, causing problems for the survival of aquatic animals. The Godavari river's natural ecosystem is taking a hit," he added.The Deputy Chief Minister also raised concerns regarding the foul smell from the discharged waste and deterioration in water quality, saying it could affect public health and the long-term survival of future generations. He said he had suggested measures during a field-level visit to prevent groundwater pollution, but alleged that the company had failed to implement them.Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government had issued show-cause notices to the private paper mill. Kalyan said that the coalition government provided the company an opportunity to rectify the violations without disrupting industrial activity.He said Pollution Control Board officials had held several rounds of discussions with the company's representatives over the past three months and suggested corrective measures, but alleged that there was no response from the company."In this regard, Pollution Control Board officials are issuing summons to Andhra Papers Limited immediately and I am directing them to take appropriate action as per the regulations," Kalyan said.The Deputy Chief Minister also directed the Advocate General, Additional Advocate General, government lawyers and standing counsel to take necessary steps to expedite the investigation of cases related to such violations.Under the theme "Swachh Godavari – Holy Flowers", he sought the support of environmentalists and civil society in the government's efforts to protect the Godavari River from pollution.(ANI)