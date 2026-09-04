A foreign tourist has questioned the higher entry fee charged to international visitors at Delhi’s Dilli Haat, asking, “Racism in India?” His video showing the different ticket prices has sparked debate on social media.

A foreign tourist’s video questioning the different entry fees charged to Indian and foreign visitors at Delhi’s Dilli Haat has sparked a debate on social media. The tourist questioned why international visitors are required to pay a higher ticket price, comparing the practice with what he described as discriminatory pricing in the UK. The video has since prompted users to debate differential pricing for tourists and students in different countries.

Tourist Questions Different Entry Fees At Dilli Haat

In an Instagram video, foreign tourist Tyler Blunden pointed towards a ticket-rate board at Dilli Haat displaying separate entry charges for Indian visitors and foreign tourists.

According to the ticket board shown in the video, the entry fee is ₹30 for adults and ₹20 for children aged five to 12. The fee listed for foreign visitors is ₹100.

Questioning the difference in ticket prices, Blunden said:

“Look at that, guys. I've got to pay a different price from everybody else. If they did that in the UK, that would be called racism. But here it's alright.”

The video also featured the text, “Racism in India?”

How Did Social Media React?

The video triggered a range of reactions on social media, with some users defending differential pricing while others questioned the comparison with practices in Western countries.

One user commented: “First they robbed us, now it's our turn.”

Second user commented: “International students in the UK, Europe, and North American countries are already paying 4–5× higher tuition fees.”

Third user commented: “If paying less than 1 Euro for you feels like racism then why do you guys charge 3x more to students who want to come to your nations as students, considering that most of the Indians have much smaller disposable income than Europeans, I hope you understand the math here.”

Fourth user commented: “Indian student pay 3 times fees in Western countries and still being attacked.”

The discussion has highlighted the wider debate over differential entry fees for foreign tourists, as well as comparisons with higher tuition fees paid by international students in several countries.