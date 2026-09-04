Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister Sengottaiyan lauded CM Vijay's measures on law and order and drug control. He also addressed the new Secretariat debate, land patta regulations based on Supreme Court directives, and responded to political criticisms.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister Sengottaiyan on Friday said Chief Minister Vijay was taking stringent steps to maintain law and order in Tamil Nadu and control the circulation of drugs. Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore airport after arriving from Chennai, Sengottaiyan said the Chief Minister was taking all necessary measures to protect the people of Tamil Nadu and implement schemes based on public needs.

On New Secretariat Debate

On whether Tamil Nadu requires a new Secretariat, Sengottaiyan said different views were being expressed on the matter. He noted that during the DMK regime, a new Secretariat building was constructed and efforts were made to shift government offices there, but the building was later converted into a hospital. He also said former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had made efforts to shift the Secretariat to Queen Mary's College. According to Sengottaiyan, successive Chief Ministers have focused on establishing suitable infrastructure for the administration.

Response to EPS's Remarks

Responding to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's statement that a TVK government would not last five years, Sengottaiyan said, “It is because they kept making such statements that they have gone to third place.”

On Land Patta Regulations

On questions regarding 'mandhai poramboke' or grazing lands, Sengottaiyan said pattas could not be issued for watercourse poramboke or temple poramboke lands in accordance with Supreme Court directions. He said the court had also directed legal action against those occupying such lands. Regarding people residing on grazing lands, he said the relevant legal provisions would be examined, and appropriate action would be taken.

On Assembly Procedures

On Ministers not answering department-related questions in the Assembly, Sengottaiyan said it was an established practice, and the Chief Minister need not answer every question. He cited an earlier instance during Chief Minister MK Stalin's tenure when then Law Minister S Ragupathy had spoken in the Assembly on matters relating to the Fire and Rescue Services Department, saying such instances were part of legislative history.

Vijay as PM Candidate?

On Chief Minister Vijay being projected as a Prime Ministerial candidate, Sengottaiyan said, “As far as we are concerned, our leader is very clear. Tamil Nadu has voted with faith in him claimed that within two years of the party's formation it had achieved a major victory and had secured a new election symbol within two months before winning with it."

When reporters asked about party functionaries claiming that Vijay would be the Prime Ministerial candidate in the 2029 Lok Sabha election, Sengottaiyan smiled and said, “Please don't put me in trouble,” before leaving. (ANI)