Attending Kerala Kaumudi's 115th anniversary, VP C P Radhakrishnan hailed its journey of trust and courage. He praised its role in social awakening, recalled the state's name change to Keralam, and urged for constructive journalism.

VP Praises Kerala Kaumudi's 115-Year Legacy

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday attended the 115th anniversary celebrations of Kerala Kaumudi at Alappuzha, describing its journey as a testament to trust, courage and the enduring power of ideas.

Recalling the legacy of Kerala Kaumudi, founded in 1911 by C V Kunhiraman, the Vice President said the newspaper has made a significant contribution to social awakening and to raising the voice of the marginalised and oppressed.

Celebrating 'Keralam' and its Contributions

Congratulating the people of Keralam on the change of the name of their State, Radhakrishnan recalled that he was chairing the Rajya Sabha when the Bill was passed on August 12. He said the happiness of Members reflected the correction of a historical error.

Radhakrishnan said Keralam's great contributions to Bharat include Adi Shankaracharya's message of unity, Sree Narayana Guru's message of equality and Mannathu Padmanabhan's contribution to education.

The Evolving Role of Journalism

The Vice President emphasised that while journalism has moved from print to television, digital platforms, social media and artificial intelligence, credible information and journalistic ethics remain paramount. He said the greatest asset of a newspaper is public trust, earned through accuracy, fairness, independence and accountability.

Call for Constructive and Balanced Reporting

Calling for constructive journalism, Radhakrishnan urged the media to highlight innovation, scientific achievements, compassion, community service and positive social transformation, thereby educating society and inspiring citizens towards nation-building.

He also called for a balanced approach to development and environmental concerns, stressing that genuine problems must be addressed through practical solutions rather than politicising every issue or opposing development by default. Referring to rivers, he said their depth and health should be maintained through timely and appropriate measures.

He expressed hope that Kerala Kaumudi would continue to uphold truth, credibility and public trust as the foundations of journalism and remain a strong voice of Malayalam journalism. The Vice President also presented the Kerala Kaumudi Excellence Awards at the event.

The programme was attended by the Governor of Keralam Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar; Minister for Higher Education, Roji M John; Alappuzha MLA A D Thomas; Chathannoor MLA B B Gopakumar; Chief Editor of Kerala Kaumudi, Deepu Ravi; General Secretary of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, Vellappally Natesan; and other dignitaries. (ANI)