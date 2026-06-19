The NIA, in a joint operation with state police and CRPF, arrested 10 accused in six cases of ethnic violence in Manipur. The individuals, nabbed across seven districts, were allegedly involved in attacks, looting, and bank robberies.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested 10 accused in six cases of ethnic violence in Manipur in a coordinated operation with state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

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The accused were arrested in a joint multi-location search operation carried out in Manipur's Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Chandel, and Pherzawl districts.

As per the agency, all the accused were allegedly involved in the violent unrest in Manipur.

NIA said its investigations in multiple cases revealed that the accused had played active roles in various incidents of violence during the period of ethnic unrest in Manipur, including attacks on security forces, looting of arms and ammunition, and bank robberies.

NIA said the operations, conducted on the basis of extensive intelligence, technical and field investigations by its team along with the state police and the central security agency, were focused on identifying and prosecuting individuals across communities, involved in criminal and terrorist activities in the state.

NIA expects the arrests to reveal significant information about the planning, execution, and support networks involved in the cases of violence. The agency is also examining possible linkages between the various incidents, as well as the individuals and groups involved in the conspiracy.

The operation carried out from early Friday was a major step towards supporting the government's efforts to restore peace, security and normalcy in the state while bringing the perpetrators of the violence to justice, said the agency.

Investigations in the various cases registered by the NIA in connection with the Manipur violence are continuing.

Background: Ethnic Violence and Political Instability in Manipur

Manipur has witnessed significant violence and law-and-order issues since May 3, 2023, with clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities leading to hundreds of deaths and thousands displaced.

It resulted in heightened political tensions in Manipur following the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and led to the imposition of President's Rule in the state.

President Droupadi Murmu had imposed President's Rule in Manipur on February 13 last year after receiving a report from the state's Governor, citing a breakdown of constitutional governance.

The decision was taken days after, N Biren Singh on February 9, 2025, resigned from his position as the Chief Minister of Manipur. His resignation came amid prolonged ethnic violence and political instability that had plagued the state for nearly two years.

The MHA in February 4 this year issued a notification announcing the revocation of President's Rule in Manipur. The proclamation, signed by the President on February 4, 2026, stated the withdrawal of President's Rule in Manipur.

The move comes a day after the BJP announced two-time MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the leader of the legislature party in strife-torn Manipur, naming him as the state's next chief minister.

The unrest in Manipur primarily involved clashes between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki-Zomi tribes. Tensions escalated over disputes related to economic benefits, job quotas, and land rights. The violence resulted in hundreds of fatalities and displaced approximately 60,000 individuals. (ANI)