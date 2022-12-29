New Year's Eve: Over 11,500 cops to guard Mumbai

New Year's Eve: The Chennai police department has asked the public to refrain from gathering in public places or on roads at night. Mumbai police will station more than 11,500 security personnel to avoid untoward incidents.

After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, cities are all decked up to celebrate New Year. Bars and restaurants in many cities are allowed to remain open until 5:00 am on January 1, 2023. Police expect huge crowds in key locations as people will gather to celebrate New Year from different places. To maintain law and order, here's how the city cops are gearing up:

Mumbai:

Expecting a huge crowd near Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu beach, Bandstand in suburban Bandra, and other prominent locations on December 31, 2022, Mumbai police will station more than 11,500 security personnel to avoid any untoward incidents, officials said on Thursday, December 29, 2022. To avoid any law and order problems, security arrangements have been tightened, the official added.

Over 11,500 police officers, along with State Reserve Police Force, Riot Control Police, and Quick Response Teams (QRTs), will be deployed at key locations. Also, to ensure smooth vehicular management, Traffic Police will also be on duty.

According to the official, the security deployment will include 10,000 police constables, 1,500 officers, 25 deputy commissioners of police and seven additional commissioners of police. Additionally, 46 SRPF platoons, three Riot Control Police units, and 15 QRTs will be deployed.

Chennai:

The Chennai police department has asked the public to refrain from gathering in public places or on roads at night. Around 90,000 police officers and 10,000 home guards will be deployed across the city to avoid any mishaps. The police department hopes to have a 'zero-fatality' night in the city. The New Year's celebrations are permitted from 6:00 pm to 1:00 am on December 31. No public celebrations will be allowed. Marina and Elliot's beaches will be heavily guarded and barricaded. Adequate police protection will be provided for places of worship. Anyone who is caught causing chaos will be arrested.

Bengaluru:

More than 500 CCTV cameras have been installed by Bengaluru police in and around the MG Road, Brigade, and Church Street areas. On December 28, City Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy visited the areas mentioned above to review the security measures. The Bengaluru City Police Twitter account also warned the entire city to be under surveillance with additional CCTV and drone cameras.

The city Police Commissioner said, "We've requested that commercial establishments, particularly bars and restaurants, increase the number of cameras in their parking lots and entrances." Furthermore, he said that the city police would take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of women and children visiting the areas.

Delhi:

A large number of police personnel will be deployed in high-footfall areas, such as Connaught Place, Chanakyapuri, and Hauz Khas, according to a Delhi police official. "Mobile patrol vehicles have been deployed, picket lines have been strengthened, and bus terminal checks have begun," the top cop added.

According to the official, women personnel will also be deployed in plain clothes in crowded areas, including markets, to ensure women's safety and security. Those caught eve-teasing or harassing women will face severe consequences. Anti-terrorist measures are also being taken to ensure that no untoward incidents occur and that law and order are maintained, according to the officer.



