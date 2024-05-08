Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Green and trashy Delhi': Denmark diplomat shows garbage outside embassy (WATCH)

    The video showed the diplomat standing amidst heaps of garbage on a road adjacent to the Denmark embassy compound, with the wall of the embassy visible in the background. "Welcome to great, green, and trashy New Delhi," Svane said, gesturing to the cluttered thoroughfare.

    In a bid to highlight the mounting garbage crisis plaguing the streets of New Delhi, Denmark's diplomat to India, Freddy Svane, on Wednesday (May 8) took to social media platform X to share a video capturing the refuse-laden surroundings outside the Danish embassy building. Expressing his dismay, Svane's video plea urged authorities to address the persistent issue.

    Pointing to the sorry state of the service lane typically reserved for embassy access, Svane lamented the area's neglect, highlighting the need for immediate action. "This should be a service lane but it is full of trash and people come here to do whatever they like to do here," he observed, highlighting the rampant misuse of the space.

    Expressing his hope for tangible solutions, Svane concluded the video with a plea for action, stating, "No more nice words, just action. My friends, dhanyawaad," invoking gratitude in Hindi.

    The footage, highlighted by the diplomat's commentary, concluded with a 360-degree view of the garbage-strewn vicinity surrounding the embassy compound. Svane's caption accompanying the video encapsulated his disappointment with the situation and said, "Lovely and green New Delhi. Many words but no action. Saddened by this."

