    Sam Pitroda resigns from Indian Overseas Congress post amid racial comment controversy

    Pitroda's exit from this role comes in the wake of widespread condemnation following his controversial remarks regarding the physical appearances of Indians from various regions during an interview. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who publicly slammed Pitroda for his statement.

    First Published May 8, 2024, 7:23 PM IST

    Amid row over his recent racially insensitive comments, Sam Pitroda on Wednesday (May 8) decided to step down from his position as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress. The announcement of Pitroda's resignation was made by party general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who confirmed that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had accepted Pitroda's decision.

    Pitroda's exit from this role comes in the wake of widespread condemnation following his controversial remarks regarding the physical appearances of Indians from various regions during an interview. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who publicly slammed Pitroda for his statement.

    Pitroda, now based in the United States, has a storied history of involvement with the Congress party. He served as an advisor to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and played a major role in the UPA government, leading initiatives such as the National Knowledge Commission and advising Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on public information infrastructure.

    However, Pitroda's recent comments have sparked significant backlash, prompting swift action from the Congress party. In his interview, Pitroda attempted to show India's unity in diversity but inadvertently stirred controversy with his remarks, drawing parallels between the physical appearances of Indians from different regions and ethnicities.

    Jairam Ramesh swiftly denounced Pitroda's analogies, labeling them as "unacceptable, unfortunate, and absolutely wrong." He emphasized that the Indian National Congress unequivocally distanced itself from Pitroda's remarks, emphasizing the party's commitment to unity and inclusivity.

