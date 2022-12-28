Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beware, Mumbaikars! Police to bring back its breath analyser test to detect drunk driving

    Joint Commissioner of Police Pravin Padwal said that ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations, "The Police department has decided to restart the use of breath analyser to detect drink-and-drive cases. We already have our instruments, and the Nakabandi will also start on Thursday night."

    Beware Mumbaikars! Police to bring back its breath analyser test to detect drunk driving - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 4:21 PM IST

    The Mumbai Traffic police are all set to bring back breath analysers to detect drunk drivers ahead of New Year's Eve. Police stopped using breath analysers in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 norms and other state government guidelines. At present, there are no COVID-19 curbs, and despite the surge in cases across the globe, cops have decided to resume the use of breathalysers from Thursday. 

    On Wednesday, Joint Commissioner of Police Pravin Padwal said, "The Police department has decided to restart the use of breath analyser instruments to detect drink-and-drive cases. We already have our instruments, and the Nakabandi will also start on Thursday night."

    The Police department, which did not use the instrument in the past two years, has begun calibrating the breath analysers. "We have also talked about how to prevent our men from getting the infection, and adequate measures have been passed on to them." Additionally, the officer said that they are providing hand sanitiser and masks. 

    Furthermore, the Police officers said that the move would aid them in keeping the city safe on New Year's Eve, when additional patrolling personnel would be deployed across Maharashtra's capital.

    The decision came up during a special meeting called by Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Tuesday to discuss security arrangements for the New Year's Eve celebrations. The meeting was attended by all zonal and special branch deputy commissioners of police, additional commissioners and joint commissioners. 

    Also Read: Salman Khan's fans got 'Police Ka Danda' as return gift who were standing outside actor's Galaxy apartments

    Also Read: Tunisha Sharma Suicide: The late actress's funeral at 3 PM, Ex Sheezan Khan teary-eyed during interrogation

    Also Read: 'Sushant Singh Rajput was MURDERED...' claims Cooper hospital employee who conducted autopsy

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 4:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Solar scam sexual assault case: Oommen Chandy gets clean chit; CBI submits report AJR

    Solar scam sexual assault case: Oommen Chandy gets clean chit; CBI submits report

    Videocon loan scam: Court extends CBI custody of Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot till December 29 AJR

    Court extends CBI custody of Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot till December 29

    Inauguration Ceremony of Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. witness the presence of JPS Rathore-vpn

    Inauguration Ceremony of Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. witness the presence of JPS Rathore

    North India may get brief relief from extreme weather fresh cold wave likely from Jan 1 gcw

    North India may get brief relief from extreme weather, fresh cold wave likely from Jan 1

    Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill 2022; here's everything you need to know - adt

    Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill 2022; here's everything you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Kajal Raghwani Khesari Lal Yadav naughty dance moves on Adhaai Baje is a must WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's naughty dance moves on ‘Adhaai Baje’ is a must WATCH

    Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar's Ex-DGP spills details on the claims of the late actor being murdered vma

    Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar's Ex-DGP spills details on the claims of the late actor being murdered

    Solar scam sexual assault case: Oommen Chandy gets clean chit; CBI submits report AJR

    Solar scam sexual assault case: Oommen Chandy gets clean chit; CBI submits report

    Toyota launches new MPV Innova HyCross price starts at Rs 18 30 lakhs know specs features gcw

    Toyota launches new MPV Innova HyCross, price starts at Rs 18.30 lakhs

    Festivals Holidays Calendar 2023: Know when is Diwali, Durga Puja, Holi and plan your vacation NOW RBA

    Festivals, Holidays Calendar 2023: Know when is Diwali, Durga Puja, Holi and plan your vacation NOW

    Recent Videos

    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon