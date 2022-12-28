Beware, Mumbaikars! Police to bring back its breath analyser test to detect drunk driving

Joint Commissioner of Police Pravin Padwal said that ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations, "The Police department has decided to restart the use of breath analyser to detect drink-and-drive cases. We already have our instruments, and the Nakabandi will also start on Thursday night."

The Mumbai Traffic police are all set to bring back breath analysers to detect drunk drivers ahead of New Year's Eve. Police stopped using breath analysers in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 norms and other state government guidelines. At present, there are no COVID-19 curbs, and despite the surge in cases across the globe, cops have decided to resume the use of breathalysers from Thursday.

On Wednesday, Joint Commissioner of Police Pravin Padwal said, "The Police department has decided to restart the use of breath analyser instruments to detect drink-and-drive cases. We already have our instruments, and the Nakabandi will also start on Thursday night."

The Police department, which did not use the instrument in the past two years, has begun calibrating the breath analysers. "We have also talked about how to prevent our men from getting the infection, and adequate measures have been passed on to them." Additionally, the officer said that they are providing hand sanitiser and masks.

Furthermore, the Police officers said that the move would aid them in keeping the city safe on New Year's Eve, when additional patrolling personnel would be deployed across Maharashtra's capital.

The decision came up during a special meeting called by Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Tuesday to discuss security arrangements for the New Year's Eve celebrations. The meeting was attended by all zonal and special branch deputy commissioners of police, additional commissioners and joint commissioners.

