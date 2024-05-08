Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan bows down before Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram temple (WATCH)

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday visited the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya and bowed down before Ram Lalla, stirring significant attention on social media platforms.

    First Published May 8, 2024, 9:26 PM IST

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday visited the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya and bowed down before Ram Lalla, stirring significant attention on social media platforms. This visit follows closely after President Droupadi Murmu's recent trip to Ayodhya, countering earlier claims by Rahul Gandhi that Murmu's absence from the Ram Temple's pran-pratishtha was due to her tribal background.

    It's notable that visits to the Ram Mandir are not confined to any specific religious group. In a demonstration of communal harmony, individuals from various faiths, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, have made their way to the sacred site.

    Moreover, the significance of Ayodhya transcends national borders, evident from the recent visit of over 250 Hindus from Pakistan, predominantly from Sindh. Their pilgrimage to Ayodhya underscores the universal reverence for Ram Lalla.

    Since its pran-pratishtha ceremony on 22 January, the Ram Mandir has attracted an impressive number of devotees, exceeding 2 crore in count. Its appeal extends globally, with delegates from over 100 countries, including recent representatives from Mauritius and Sri Lanka, coming to pay their respects.

    Khan's visit, along with the diverse range of pilgrims, reflects the widespread reverence for Ram Temple and emphasizes the temple's role as a unifying force, transcending religious and national boundaries.

