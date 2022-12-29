Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Covid negative reports mandatory for travellers from China, five other countries: Health Minister Mandaviya

    Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that passengers must upload their negative Covid reports on the Air Suvidha portal before departure. The minister added that this report would add to the random 2 per cent testing of all international passengers in all incoming international flights in India.

    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 3:48 PM IST

    India has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand starting from January 1, 2023, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. 

    In his latest tweet, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that passengers must upload their negative Covid reports on the Air Suvidha portal before their departure. 

     

    The government sounded alert after a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases across many countries, including neighbouring China. According to the Mandaviya, the test has to be completed within 72 hours of the journey to India. 

    Additionally, Mandaviya said that this report would be an addition to the random 2 per cent testing of all international passengers in all incoming international flights in India, regardless of their port of departure. 

    The government has tightened the COVID-19 guidelines and asked all states and UTs to prepare for any eventuality.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Mandaviya both recently held high-level meetings to view the country's readiness to deal with a possibility of a surge in cases.

    On Tuesday, all states and Union Territories conducted mock drills to review healthcare facilities' operational readiness to deal with a surge in COVID-19 infection.

    Following the latest Union Health Ministry data on Thursday, India recorded 268 new COVID-19 cases, while active cases increased to 3,552. The daily positivity rate was 0.11 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.17 per cent, according to the ministry.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2022, 3:53 PM IST
