    'Nehru was against reservation of jobs for SC/ST': BJP unearths Congress' stance in old newspaper clipping

    BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Wednesday shared an old newspaper clipping where former PM Jawaharlal Nehru was quoted as as saying that 'he was against the reservation of jobs for members of SC/ST because it tended to create an inferiority complex in them'.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 8, 2024, 10:09 PM IST

    Amidst a fervent public discourse between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST), BJP's IT cell chief, Amit Malviya, on Wednesday cited an archival newspaper clipping highlighting Congress party's historical ambivalence towards empowerment through reservations. This historical document purportedly illustrated former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's skepticism towards job reservations for SC/ST members, fearing it could foster an inferiority complex within these communities.

    According to the clipping, while inaugurating an all-India ex-criminal tribes' conference in Maharashtra's Sholapur Nehru said that 'he was against the reservation of jobs for members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes because it tended to create an inferiority complex in them'.

    Malviya, in his post on X, asserted that the Congress has historically opposed the empowerment of SC/ST and OBC communities. He stated, "Congress has always been against empowerment of SC/ST and OBCs. But PM Modi and BJP will ensure that no one tampers with the Constitutional provisions of reservations."

    On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had stated that should his party secure victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, they intend to surpass the current 50 percent reservation limit.

    "Today, there's a cap of 50 percent on reservations. We will scrap this limit, we will raise the reservation cap for the poor," said the Congress candidate from Raebareli.

    In its manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Congress has made a firm commitment to pass a constitutional amendment aimed at lifting the 50 percent cap on reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

    In response to the allegations leveled by the Congress, the BJP's leadership has vehemently asserted that reservations for SC, ST, and OBCs will remain intact for as long as the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are in power.

    Furthermore, the BJP's manifesto outlines specific measures aimed at empowerment, including the enactment of the "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam" to provide reservations for women in both the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. Additionally, the BJP pledges to ensure adequate representation for SC, ST, and OBCs in district-level committees, thereby ensuring that welfare schemes reach the grassroots level and benefit those in need.

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 10:09 PM IST
