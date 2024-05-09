Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UCL 2023-24: Real Madrid book 18th Champions League final berth with thrilling comeback win over Bayern Munich

    Real Madrid secures their place in the Champions League final with a breathtaking win against Bayern Munich, marking their 18th final appearance.

    Football UCL 2023-24: Real Madrid book 18th Champions League final berth with thrilling comeback win over Bayern Munich osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 9, 2024, 2:31 AM IST

    Real Madrid clinches their spot in the Champions League final after a thrilling victory over Bayern Munich, earning their 18th final berth. They are now poised to face Borussia Dortmund in an anticipated showdown of football giants.

    In an exhilarating showdown, the clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich ignited with both teams fiercely vying to breach each other's defensive lines within the opening 10 minutes. Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, making a notable return, nearly orchestrated a breakthrough with a superb low cross into the box, narrowly evading Bayern's defensive grasp. However, Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry failed to capitalize on an opportunity, unable to find Harry Kane with his own cross following Leroy Sané's setup.

    The intensity escalated in the 13th minute when Manuel Neuer showcased his goalkeeping prowess with a breathtaking double save, thwarting attempts from Vini Jr. and Rodrygo. Remarkably, prior to these chances, a peculiar sight unfolded as two balls appeared on the pitch, adding an unusual twist to the proceedings. Despite Real Madrid's dominance in possession, Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich remained a potent threat on the counterattack.

    Bayern suffered a setback as Serge Gnabry succumbed to a hamstring injury just before the half-hour mark, paving the way for Alphonso Davies to enter the fray. As halftime approached, both teams created half-chances, underscoring the match's enthralling nature despite the absence of goals.

    The second half saw Vini Jr. wreaking havoc down the left flank, testing Neuer with menacing crosses. Alphonso Davies seized the moment, curling in an exquisite strike from the left to hand Bayern the lead. However, Real Madrid's hopes were rekindled when a rare error from Neuer allowed Joselu to capitalize, equalizing the score in the dying minutes of regular time.

    In a dramatic turn of events, Joselu swiftly secured Real Madrid's victory, clinching the Champions League semifinal tie and propelling them to the final against Borussia Dortmund. Despite Bayern's claims for a late goal being denied, the match's controversy promises to linger as Real Madrid eagerly prepares to vie for their 15th title at Wembley on June 1st.

    Also Read: What Lies ahead for PSG following Champions League heartbreak and Mbappe's departure?

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 2:46 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football What Lies ahead for PSG following Champions League heartbreak and Mbappe's departure? osf

    What Lies ahead for PSG following Champions League heartbreak and Mbappe's departure?

    Football Champions League 2023-24: Serge Gnabry suffers injury setback in semi-final clash against Real Madrid osf

    Champions League 2023-24: Serge Gnabry suffers injury setback in semi-final clash against Real Madrid

    Football Champions League: Sancho leads Dortmund's dressing room celebration after beating PSG to reach final (WATCH) osf

    Champions League: Sancho leads Dortmund's dressing room celebration after beating PSG to reach final (WATCH)

    UEFA UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Borussia Dortmund clinches finals berth after 2-0 win over PSG osf

    UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Borussia Dortmund clinches finals berth after 1-0 win over PSG

    Football Demand for Erik ten Hag's sacking grows after Manchester United's dismal 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace osf

    Demand for Erik ten Hag's sacking grows after Manchester United's dismal 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace

    Recent Stories

    Football What Lies ahead for PSG following Champions League heartbreak and Mbappe's departure? osf

    What Lies ahead for PSG following Champions League heartbreak and Mbappe's departure?

    Football Champions League 2023-24: Serge Gnabry suffers injury setback in semi-final clash against Real Madrid osf

    Champions League 2023-24: Serge Gnabry suffers injury setback in semi-final clash against Real Madrid

    cricket IPL 2024: Rashid Khan opens up about back surgery and his comeback journey osf

    IPL 2024: Rashid Khan opens up about back surgery and his comeback journey

    cricket IPL 2024: LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka in heated conversation with skipper KL Rahul after loss against SRH (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka in heated conversation with skipper KL Rahul after loss against SRH (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024 Playoffs race heats up: Mumbai Indians eliminated, Sunrisers Hyderabad seize advantage osf

    IPL 2024 Playoffs race heats up: Mumbai Indians eliminated, Sunrisers Hyderabad seize advantage

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon