    IPL 2024: LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka in heated conversation with skipper KL Rahul after loss against SRH (WATCH)

    The IPL 2024 playoffs race intensifies as Mumbai Indians face elimination, while Sunrisers Hyderabad gains momentum, shaking up the standings.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 9, 2024, 12:13 AM IST

    Following Lucknow Super Giants' crushing 10-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2024 clash, team owner Sanjeev Goenka was seen in a heated discussion with skipper KL Rahul at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Despite a competitive total of 165/4, powered by Ayush Badoni's (55*) and Nicholas Pooran's (48*) stellar performances, LSG faltered as SRH chased down the target in just 9.4 overs.

    SRH openers Travis Head (89* off 30 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (75* off 28 balls) led the charge, forming an unbeaten 167-run partnership. Yash Thakur bore the brunt, conceding 47 runs without a wicket. The viral video captured Goenka's evident displeasure with certain on-field decisions made by Rahul during the defence, sparking speculation about team dynamics and strategies.

    Also Read: IPL 2024 Playoffs race heats up: Mumbai Indians eliminated, Sunrisers Hyderabad seize advantage

