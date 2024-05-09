IPL 2024: Rashid Khan opens up about back surgery and his comeback journey

Rashid Khan, star cricketer for Gujarat Titans and Afghanistan, shares insights into his challenging journey of undergoing back surgery and making a triumphant comeback to cricket after the ICC Cricket World Cup, shedding light on his struggles and determination.

Gujarat Titans' star spinner Rashid Khan opened up about his challenging journey after undergoing back surgery following the ICC Cricket World Cup last year. Despite facing immense pain and low fitness levels during the tournament, Rashid delayed surgery to represent Afghanistan. However, he returned to the game after the World Cup, making a comeback during a T20I series against Ireland in March this year. Now, as a key player for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, Rashid reflects on his recovery process, sharing insights into his physical and mental struggles, as well as his determination to return to peak performance.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo Rashid said: "Even before the World Cup, the doctor had told me I had to go for surgery, but I deferred the decision since I wanted to play that tournament. He warned me the back issue could become bigger in case I played, especially considering it was 50 overs, where my workload would be significantly large because I would play a minimum of nine ODIs. He feared I would need a major surgery. But I told him I had to play in the World Cup. I cannot say no to the World Cup. So we decided I would take a couple of injections before the tournament," said Rashid.

"Our physio kept reminding me I needed to be careful. The entire Afghanistan squad was surprised to see me dancing and celebrating; they had never seen me in that kind of mood. That happiness was different because that jashn was in the whole country [Afghanistan]," he added.

"I told the physio I couldn't walk properly. He just gave me such a hard stare. I used painkillers to keep going, but in the final three matches of the World Cup, I was literally playing at 40 per cent fitness," he said.

"I could not sleep. I would sleep only at four or five in the morning at times. The only way I could sleep was by taking sleeping tablets and painkillers," he said.

"I could not lift my feet properly. I started having all my meals in my room. By the last match, the coach said to me I did not need to play, but I said I would manage with painkillers. Because when I was warmed up, I was not feeling the discomfort. I could run, dive and all that. But after the game, for like an hour, I could not move," he added.

"The doctor said to me, "This is your first MRI and this is your second MRI, after the World Cup, so you see how much bigger the disc bulge has become." I was nervous, to be honest. It was my first ever surgery in my career," he added.

"I had to sign that undertaking. I was so tense the whole night before the surgery. I didn't tell my family that I was having surgery," he added.

"Ashish bhai, who had gone through lots of surgeries, spoke to me a lot and told me not to worry. When I came out of the surgery, I felt no pain. I felt so relieved. The rehab part, though, was the toughest. I badly wanted to return to playing and was missing it. In fact, I was part of the Afghanistan squad for the T20 series in India in January this year because I wanted to have the feeling of being on the ground," he added.

"Finally, when I started to play again, it was one of the best feelings to be back on the field. I thank Naeem a lot because he helped me a lot during my rehab when I was in the UK for nearly two months. He would come early every single day at 5-6 am and stay late and help with my recovery," he added.

"That feeling lasted through the series against Ireland, which Afghanistan played before the IPL, and then, like I said, the first few matches here (the IPL)," he added.

"He also pointed out that my wrong'un was finishing on the leg stump instead of the middle. That is when I told him I was not getting the feeling, because I am not using my whole body. I am just using the fingers. There is nothing wrong with my back, but I only had this fear in my mind: what if the injury resurfaced?."

"Then, two days before the IPL match in Lucknow, I told him [Raju] I would do spot bowling, which I did for about an hour. I might have bowled 14-15 overs in that session without any strain on my back. I bowled again the next day, on the eve of the match. That's when I felt everything was okay," he concluded.

Also Read: IPL 2024: LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka in heated conversation with skipper KL Rahul after loss against SRH (WATCH)

Latest Videos