Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Champions League 2023-24: Serge Gnabry suffers injury setback in semi-final clash against Real Madrid

    Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry faces another setback as he sustains an injury during the Champions League semi-final match against Real Madrid, raising concerns for both the player and his team.

    Football Champions League 2023-24: Serge Gnabry suffers injury setback in semi-final clash against Real Madrid osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 9, 2024, 1:29 AM IST

    Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry faced another setback as he was forced off the field during the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. Despite earning a starting spot under Thomas Tuchel, the German winger's hopes were dashed as he was substituted just 25 minutes into the match due to injury. Gnabry's recurring fitness issues have plagued his season, with this latest setback adding to his woes and raising concerns for both Bayern and the German national team.

    The match kicked off with both teams making early attempts to breach the opposing defence within the first 10 minutes. Real Madrid came close through Dani Carvajal's return, delivering a superb low cross into the box, but Bayern Munich breathed a sigh of relief as none of his teammates connected. Moments later, Serge Gnabry failed to find Harry Kane with his own cross, despite a pass from Leroy Sané. In the 13th minute, Manuel Neuer pulled off a remarkable double save against Vini Jr. and Rodrygo, deflecting the first shot onto the post before securing the second.

    However, prior to these opportunities, there seemed to be confusion as two balls were on the pitch. While Bayern dominated possession, Thomas Tuchel's team remained threatening on the counterattack. Bayern suffered a setback just before the half-hour mark when Gnabry sustained a hamstring injury and was substituted for Alphonso Davies. The Canadian international has been strongly linked with a move to Spain. Both teams had additional half-chances before halftime, ensuring an action-packed game despite the absence of goals.

    Also Read: UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Borussia Dortmund clinches finals berth after 1-0 win over PSG

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 1:38 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Rashid Khan opens up about back surgery and his comeback journey osf

    IPL 2024: Rashid Khan opens up about back surgery and his comeback journey

    cricket IPL 2024: LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka in heated conversation with skipper KL Rahul after loss against SRH (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka in heated conversation with skipper KL Rahul after loss against SRH (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024 Playoffs race heats up: Mumbai Indians eliminated, Sunrisers Hyderabad seize advantage osf

    IPL 2024 Playoffs race heats up: Mumbai Indians eliminated, Sunrisers Hyderabad seize advantage

    cricket IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad's dominant victory propels them to third place in IPL standings osf

    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad's dominant victory over LSG propels them to third place in IPL standings

    cricket IPL 2024 Milestone: 1000 Sixes achieved in record time during SRH vs LSG clash osf

    IPL 2024 Milestone: 1000 Sixes achieved in record time during SRH vs LSG clash

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Rashid Khan opens up about back surgery and his comeback journey osf

    IPL 2024: Rashid Khan opens up about back surgery and his comeback journey

    cricket IPL 2024: LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka in heated conversation with skipper KL Rahul after loss against SRH (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka in heated conversation with skipper KL Rahul after loss against SRH (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024 Playoffs race heats up: Mumbai Indians eliminated, Sunrisers Hyderabad seize advantage osf

    IPL 2024 Playoffs race heats up: Mumbai Indians eliminated, Sunrisers Hyderabad seize advantage

    cricket IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad's dominant victory propels them to third place in IPL standings osf

    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad's dominant victory over LSG propels them to third place in IPL standings

    cricket IPL 2024 Milestone: 1000 Sixes achieved in record time during SRH vs LSG clash osf

    IPL 2024 Milestone: 1000 Sixes achieved in record time during SRH vs LSG clash

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon