Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka makes masks compulsory in public places, issues new guidelines ahead of New Year

    Amid a COVID-19 fourth wave scare, Karnataka on Monday made face masks mandatory in movie theatres, pubs, restaurants, and bars. Masks have also been made mandatory in schools and colleges. Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Health Minister said that the New Year celebrations should end by 1 am. 

    Karnataka makes masks compulsory in public places issues new guidelines ahead of New Year gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 5:15 PM IST

    Masks have been made required inside movie theatres, schools, and universities in Karnataka due to concerns about the spread of Covid and Omicron sub-variant BF.7 illnesses internationally, according to state health minister Keshava Sudhakar. He also said that masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants and bars, and celebrations can go on till 1 am.

    The health minister, however, stated that people should just exercise prudence and not panic. Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, indicated earlier today that the government will put preventative measures into place gradually without interfering with daily life or business operations.

    Also Read | 'Guru Gobind ji stood like a mountain against Aurangzeb's terror': PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

    Additionally, CM Bommai emphasised the need to raise awareness by seeing an increase in COVID instances. During today's cabinet meeting, Bommai said, "The current COVID situation was discussed, including the need to raise public awareness regarding an increase in booster dose, testing, making testing mandatory for cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), and wearing masks in enclosed spaces."

    Speaking to reporters, he said, all these things will be discussed at a high-level meeting later in the day. In light of a spike in COVID cases in many regions of the world, he said, "We will have to put in preventative measures step by step, without affecting regular life and economic activity in any manner." He also added that there would be specific guidelines for New Year celebrations.

    Also read: Maharashtra will fight even for an inch: Deputy CM Fadnavis over Karnataka border row

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Guru Gobind ji stood like a mountain against Aurangzebs terror PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event AJR

    'Guru Gobind ji stood like a mountain against Aurangzeb's terror': PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

    Delhi High Court seeks Centre's stand on 70-year-old's plea against domestic violence law AJR

    Delhi High Court seeks Centre's stand on 70-year-old's plea against domestic violence law

    Maharashtra will fight even for an inch: Deputy CM Fadnavis over Karnataka border row - adt

    Maharashtra will fight even for an inch: Deputy CM Fadnavis over Karnataka border row

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman hospitalised in AIIMS Delhi: Sources

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to private ward in AIIMS Delhi: Sources

    Shift Kashmiri Pandit employees to Jammu until..: Ghulam Nabi Azad - adt

    Ghulam Nabi Azad: Shift Kashmiri Pandit employees to Jammu until...

    Recent Stories

    The scheduling does not get enough attention that it should - Ben Stokes-ayh

    'The scheduling doesn't get enough attention that it should' - Ben Stokes hits out at ICC

    Auto Expo 2023 Next gen Kia Carnival Sorento to be showcased in January gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Next-gen Kia Carnival, Sorento to be showcased in January

    'Abb interval to karo yaar': Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus erupts a meme fest on Twitter - READ vma

    'Abb interval to karo yaar': Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus erupts a meme fest on Twitter - READ

    Mother Dairy hikes milk price by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR region starting December 27; check new rates - adt

    Mother Dairy hikes milk price by Rs 2 in Delhi-NCR starting December 27; check new rates

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav song Sarso Ke Sagiya go viral on YouTube RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's song ‘Sarso Ke Sagiya’ goes viral on YouTube

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon