Karnataka makes masks compulsory in public places, issues new guidelines ahead of New Year

Amid a COVID-19 fourth wave scare, Karnataka on Monday made face masks mandatory in movie theatres, pubs, restaurants, and bars. Masks have also been made mandatory in schools and colleges. Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Health Minister said that the New Year celebrations should end by 1 am.

Masks have been made required inside movie theatres, schools, and universities in Karnataka due to concerns about the spread of Covid and Omicron sub-variant BF.7 illnesses internationally, according to state health minister Keshava Sudhakar. He also said that masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants and bars, and celebrations can go on till 1 am.

The health minister, however, stated that people should just exercise prudence and not panic. Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, indicated earlier today that the government will put preventative measures into place gradually without interfering with daily life or business operations.

Additionally, CM Bommai emphasised the need to raise awareness by seeing an increase in COVID instances. During today's cabinet meeting, Bommai said, "The current COVID situation was discussed, including the need to raise public awareness regarding an increase in booster dose, testing, making testing mandatory for cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), and wearing masks in enclosed spaces."

Speaking to reporters, he said, all these things will be discussed at a high-level meeting later in the day. In light of a spike in COVID cases in many regions of the world, he said, "We will have to put in preventative measures step by step, without affecting regular life and economic activity in any manner." He also added that there would be specific guidelines for New Year celebrations.

