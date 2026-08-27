The Telangana government is monitoring the Nepal flood situation, coordinating aid for its citizens via helplines. Officials have identified 23 people needing assistance. One person has been confirmed safe, while efforts continue to trace the remaining 22.

The Telangana government is continuously monitoring the situation arising from floods in Nepal and adjoining areas and coordinating assistance for affected persons through helplines at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi and the Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad.

Helpline Response and Case Status

According to the press release, since the helpline was activated, around 80-100 calls have been received from family members and others seeking information and assistance. After preliminary scrutiny and verification of the information received, 20 cases involving 23 persons have been identified for further action and coordination.

Of these, six are from Telangana, while 17 are Telangana-origin NRIs. In a positive development, one person from Ranga Reddy district who had travelled for the Kailash-Manasarovar Yatra has been confirmed safe and has established contact with his family, the release added. Accordingly, one of the 23 persons has been confirmed safe, while follow-up is continuing in respect of the remaining 22 persons in coordination with the concerned authorities.

Coordination and Tracing Efforts

Several of the persons concerned were travelling in the Nepal-Tibet region, including those proceeding towards or returning from the Manasarovar Yatra. Their last known locations include areas around Rasuwa, Rasuwagadhi and Gyirong along the Nepal-Tibet border. On the instructions of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana Bhavan officials are maintaining continuous coordination with the Telangana Secretariat, Ministry of External Affairs, Embassy of India and other concerned authorities. The coordination is aimed at tracing the persons concerned, ascertaining their safety and facilitating necessary assistance, the release said.

The Resident Commissioner of Telangana Bhavan is personally monitoring the situation and reviewing the coordination and follow-up being undertaken by officials. Information received from family members, travel operators and official channels is being continuously verified, while every actionable case is being taken up on priority with the concerned authorities. The Telangana government said it will continue to closely monitor the situation and facilitate all necessary assistance based on verified information received from the concerned agencies. (ANI)