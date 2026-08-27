Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Gujarat to study its SWAGAT Online grievance redressal system. He also met Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss Assam's energy self-sufficiency, power infrastructure, and urban development priorities.

Assam CM Studies Gujarat's Grievance Redressal Model

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Gujarat's SWAGAT Online system and received an in-depth briefing from Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on the technology-driven approach adopted for online public grievance redressal. The innovative initiative, launched in 2003 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, has emerged as a distinctive model of good governance and effective public grievance redressal.

The Assam Chief Minister expressed keen interest in the system and was highly impressed by its technology-enabled approach to resolving citizens' grievances, a Gujarat CMO release said. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi explained the complete functioning of the three-tier SWAGAT Online mechanism at the village, taluka and district levels. They informed the Assam Chief Minister that the grievance resolution rate for representations received through SWAGAT is more than 90 per cent.

Assam's Finance Minister, Gandhinagar MLA Shri Alpesh Thakor, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, and Officers on Special Duty Dhiraj Parekh and Shri Rakesh Vyas were also present on the occasion.

Meeting with Union Minister on Power and Urban Development

Earlier, on August 26, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar at his official residence here and held detailed discussions on the state's energy requirements, power infrastructure and urban development priorities. During the meeting, the Chief Minister apprised the Union Minister of Assam's ambitious efforts towards achieving energy self-sufficiency while advancing pro-consumer reforms in the power sector.

Discussions covered Assam's long-term electricity requirements and ways to ensure more rational utilisation of the state's power allocation from central generating stations. The meeting also focused on strengthening the electricity distribution network in Guwahati, including the proposal for underground cabling to improve reliability, safety and the overall urban power infrastructure.

The two leaders further discussed the better utilisation of natural gas for power generation in Assam, including issues relating to the availability and pricing of natural gas for gas-based power plants.

Sarma also discussed Assam's proposal under the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF). The proposal seeks to support the development of an integrated urban space with a focus on healthcare, sports and climate-resilient infrastructure, keeping in view the state's growing urbanisation and emerging development needs. (ANI)