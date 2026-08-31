A daughter, Anamika Bajpai, earned praise online after sharing a video of her mother’s first-ever trip to a movie theatre. Bajpai used her own earnings to fund the special outing, which she documented on Instagram. The video shows her mother’s excitement and the memorable experience they shared together.

A daughter’s heartfelt gesture for her mother has won the internet over after she took her to a movie theatre for the first time using her own earnings. The emotional mother-daughter outing was shared by Instagram user Anamika Bajpai (@anamika_scholar) and has resonated with viewers for its simple yet deeply meaningful message.

The video captures Anamika taking her mother to a cinema hall, where the mother appears visibly excited while waiting outside before entering. Once inside, she settles into her seat and watches the movie, making what might seem like an ordinary cinema trip an especially memorable experience for both of them.

Watch the viral video here:

The video’s text reads, “Maa ne kabhi theatre mein movie nahi dekhi thi, aaj pehli baar apni kamai se unhe dikhane le jaa rahi hun.” The outing continues beyond the movie as the mother and daughter enjoy food at the theatre’s food court before heading to a grocery store to shop together.

The touching gesture quickly sparked an emotional response online. One viewer wrote, "Cutest video on my feed today. And I'm smiling here," while another praised independent women, saying, "This is what I love about independent girls. They take care of their parents. More power to you."

Other reactions included "Girl, you are winning in life," and "This is priceless." One person encouraged Anamika, writing, "You have earned something in your life... and it's a start, so keep it up."

The comments also included the heartfelt Hindi reaction, "Isse bada sukh aur khushi maa aur papa ke liye kuch nahi hoti." Another viewer asked for the mother’s review of the film, writing, "We are excited to hear aunty ji's review of this movie. Please upload it in the next part."

Other users commented, "We are the last generation who have innocent moms," and "Puri duniya mein maa se badhkar koi nahi."

The viral moment serves as a reminder that sometimes the most priceless gifts are not expensive presents, but experiences shared with the parents who supported us along the way.