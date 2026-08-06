The Rouse Avenue court reserved its order on the cognisance of a 20,000-page CBI charge sheet against 13 accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case. All accused remain in judicial custody. The court also reserved its order on polygraph test pleas.

The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday reserved its order on the cognisance of a massive 20,000-page charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against 13 accused persons in the NEET-UG paper leak case.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta noted that the scrutiny of the charge sheet and accompanying documents has been completed.

The court is scheduled to pronounce its order on cognisance, with subsequent proceedings and arguments on charges slated to begin soon.

The matter is listed for the pronouncement of the order regarding the cognisance of the charge sheet. All 13 accused individuals currently remain in judicial custody, with their custody officially extended up to August 10. Digital e-copies of the charge sheet have been successfully supplied to all accused parties.

The matter is listed for order on cognisance on August 7.

Court Considers Polygraph Test Applications

The court has also reserved its order on applications seeking permission to conduct polygraph tests, brain mapping, and lie detector tests on accused individuals Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, and Vikas Biwal.

While the defence argued these tests ensure a transparent investigation under Article 21, the CBI opposed the application, calling it non-maintainable and pushing for heavy costs.

Accused Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal were granted time until August 18 to thoroughly review the voluminous charge sheet and prepare arguments for their bail applications.

While opposing the application, the CBI senior Public Prosecutor V K Pathak argued that this application is not maintainable and a high cost should be imposed upon the accused as the government has set up the special fast track court.

Advocate AP Singh, the counsel for the accused, submitted that the tests will help in a fair and transparent investigation. He also submitted that a fair investigation and fair trial are a right of the accused under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The accused Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal sought and were granted time till August 18 to go through the charge sheet and to argue the bail applications.

Details of the CBI Investigation and Chargesheet

On August 4, the Special Fast Track Court at Rouse Avenue for Paper leak cases directed the CBI to complete the scrutiny of the chargesheet and supply the copies to the accused persons by August 6.

The CBI has filed the charge sheet against 13 Accused persons for the offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and others under BNS, for the offence of criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for offences under the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

CBI cited 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects in this charge sheet. All 13 chargesheeted persons are in judicial custody as on date.

The agency said that the Department of Higher Education, Government of India, had lodged a written complaint on May 12, 2026, regarding irregularities and allegations of paper leak in NEET-UG 2026 Examination which was held on May 3, 2026.

The CBI said it registered the FIR on May 12, 2026, and immediately formed multiple teams with 72 officers/ personnel along with 08 Cyber Forensic Experts.

Searches were conducted at 92 locations in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and other States. These searches led to seizure of incriminating material like digital and communication devices, documents, etc. Forensic imaging and analysis of the incriminating material has been undertaken.

The first arrest in this case was made on May 13, 2026. A total of 13 accused have been arrested in the case, which included 03 NTA subject experts of Chemistry, Biology and Physics. Several middlemen who have sourced and distributed these leaked questions have also been identified and arrested. Two individuals associated with coaching institutes have also been arrested for obtaining these leaked question papers from the above experts.

The money trail analysis was done, and several bank accounts, bank lockers and a demat account of the accused have been frozen, the CBI said. (ANI)