The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has expelled MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig from the party. The party directed him to immediately resign from his position in the Telangana Legislative Council, though the reason for his expulsion is not yet known.

AIMIM Expels MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) expelled MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig from the party on Saturday night. In a post on X, AIMIM directed Baig to submit his resignation to the Chairman of the Legislative Council with immediate effect. The decision was communicated through the party's Joint Secretary SA Hussain Anwar.

Party's Official Statement

"Mirza Rahmath Baig has been expelled from AIMIM with immediate effect. He must immediately submit his resignation to the Chairman of the Legislative Council, S. A Hussain Anwar, Joint Secretary, AIMIM," said AIMIM.

Reason for Expulsion Not Disclosed

Notably, the party has not clarified the reason for his expulsion yet. In 2023, Baig won the election to the Telangana Legislative Council from the Hyderabad Local Authorities constituency. (ANI)