The NTA has confirmed the NEET UG 2026 exam will be held as scheduled, urging candidates to stay calm and ignore rumours. The agency assured students of robust security measures to ensure a fair and secure examination for all aspirants.

NTA's Message to Students

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday issued a reassuring message to candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 examination, scheduled to be held in three days, urging them to stay calm and rely only on official communications. In a series of posts on X, the NTA addressed the students, acknowledging their hard work and preparation. "The NEET UG 2026 examination is just three days away. To every candidate: you have worked hard, you have prepared, and now is the time to trust your effort. Stay calm, rest well, and focus on doing your best. That is all that is asked of you," the NTA stated.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The agency firmly dismissed speculations regarding any changes to the exam timeline. "The examination will be conducted as scheduled. Please do not be swayed by rumours of postponement or by the noise on social media. Rely only on official communication from NTA," the message read.

Robust Security Measures for Fair Exam

NTA highlighted the robust security measures in place to ensure a fair environment for all candidates. "We want to reassure you that extensive arrangements are in place for a safe, secure and fair examination, in close coordination with relevant ministries, state governments and security agencies. The integrity of this process is our highest priority, and robust, multi-layered safeguards have been put in place. Any attempt at malpractice will be dealt with firmly - because protecting honest, hardworking students is exactly what this is about," the agency added.

Lessons Learned from Past Decisions

Referring to a previous decision made on May 3, the NTA explained that the move was intended to safeguard the interests of sincere candidates and that the system has since been further strengthened. "The difficult decision taken on 3rd May was made solely in your interest. The moment a problem was identified, we acted to protect the fairness of the process for every sincere candidate. We have carried those lessons forward and strengthened the system further this time," the NTA noted.

Mental Health Support for Aspirants

The agency also highlighted mental health support resources, if students feel stressed, stating: "If the pressure feels heavy, please know you are not alone. The MANAS mental-health helpline (14416) is available, and support is there for anyone who needs it. Reaching out is a sign of strength."

Appeal to Community for Calm Environment

The NTA also made a humble appeal to the community, requesting parents, teachers, and citizens to foster a calm environment for the aspirants. The agency urged stakeholders to refrain from sharing unverified information, ensuring that students can approach the examination with a steady and untroubled mind. "Breathe, trust yourselves, and give it your best. We are with you," the NTA concluded in its message to students.

Background of the Re-examination

The NEET examination held last month was cancelled following allegations of question paper leakage, after which authorities announced that the re-examination would be conducted on June 21. (ANI)