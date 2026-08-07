CBI chargesheet reveals NEET UG 2026 paper leak modus operandi. Accused Yash Yadav allegedly got the paper from Shubham Khairnar, sold it, and took Class X/XII certificates and signed cheques from candidates as security, which were later recovered.

CBI Details Modus Operandi in Chargesheet

The chargesheet filed by the CBI details an alleged modus operandi in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. It alleges that, on the instructions of accused Yash Yadav, educational certificates of Class X and XII and a signed cheque were collected from Mangilal Biwal and Dinesh Biwal and kept as security. These documents were later recovered from the hostel room of a witness. The Special Fast Track Court at Rouse Avenue is scheduled to take cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the CBI against 13 accused persons.

According to the chargesheet, Yash Yadav was involved in the alleged distribution of the leaked NEET UG 2026 question paper for monetary consideration before the examination held on May 3, 2026. The agency alleged that he procured the leaked material from co-accused Shubham Madhukar Khairnar and subsequently contacted candidates and intermediaries for its further circulation.

The CBI alleged that candidates from Faridabad, Jammu and other places stated that Yash Yadav had approached them, directly or indirectly, with an offer to provide the NEET UG 2026 question paper before the examination in exchange for money. The agency further alleged that Yash Yadav's role was reflected in the collection of educational documents as security.

Evidence Trail: Digital Footprints and Documents

According to a witness cited in the chargesheet, acting on Yash Yadav's instructions, he collected the original Class X and Class XII mark sheets and Transfer Certificate of a candidate from accused Mangilal Biwal and accused Dinesh Biwal, along with a signed blank cheque belonging to Mangilal Biwal. The documents were later recovered from the witness's hostel room at Sabarmati Hostel of Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Jaipur.

According to the CBI, digital evidence recovered from Yash Yadav's seized mobile phone established his contact with Shubham Madhukar Khairnar. The agency alleged that Shubham's number was saved as "Shubham Maharashtra", while another number allegedly used by him was saved as "Ap Broker".

Chats and call records allegedly showed repeated communication regarding the exchange of the leaked NEET UG 2026 question paper, collection of educational documents as security and sharing of images of educational certificates on April 28 and 29, 2026. In a chat dated April 19, 2026, the user of "Ap Broker" allegedly identified himself as Shubham.

The CBI further alleged that the same mobile phone contained a WhatsApp chat dated April 30, 2026, through which files titled "ph.com (1).pdf", "BT chem.pdf" and "BT bio.pdf" were shared. According to the agency, files recovered from Yash Yadav's phone included typed Biology questions and handwritten Chemistry notes that were allegedly part of the leaked material.

The CBI said the handwriting on the documents was confirmed by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). The agency also alleged that printouts of leaked Chemistry and Biology questions were recovered from Yash Yadav's residence in Gurugram and that the Government Examiner of Questioned Documents (GEQD) confirmed the material. The CBI further alleged that the handwriting of a candidate on the Chemistry document showed that it formed part of the same chain of documents that had moved from Manisha Sanjay Waghmare onwards.

Role of Co-Accused and Communication Network

According to the CBI, call detail record (CDR) analysis of three mobile numbers used by Shubham Madhukar Khairnar reflected his communication network during the relevant period.

The investigation, according to the agency, established that Shubham procured the leaked NEET UG 2026 questions from Dhananjay Nivrutti Lokhande, got the material printed and copied in Nashik, arranged accommodation for students at Panchak, supplied leaked Biology, Chemistry and related Physics material to candidates, collected educational documents and money as security and consideration, and further shared the material with Yash Yadav and other students.

The CBI also alleged that Yash Yadav was in contact with accused candidates during the relevant period. Chats with Vikas Biwal dated April 12 and April 17, 2026, allegedly showed Yash Yadav seeking updates on arrangements for candidates.

Audio files recovered from Mangilal Biwal's phone allegedly contained discussions between Mangilal Biwal and Dinesh Biwal regarding the expected arrival of the leaked NEET paper through Yash Yadav. The CBI further alleged that CDR analysis of Yash Yadav's mobile number showed communications with several candidates and intermediaries during the relevant period.

Investigation Establishes Yadav's Involvement

According to the agency, the investigation established that Yash Yadav procured the leaked NEET UG 2026 questions from Shubham Madhukar Khairnar, stored and circulated leaked Biology and Chemistry material, approached candidates for monetary consideration, collected educational documents and a signed blank cheque as security, and remained in active contact with persons allegedly involved in the further distribution of the leaked paper.

A witness stated that he had collected original educational documents and a signed blank cheque from Mangilal Biwal as security for procuring the leaked NEET UG 2026 question material. The signed blank cheque was later recovered from the hostel room during search proceedings. (ANI)

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