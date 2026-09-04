Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey backed Rahul Gandhi's support for protester Nishu Azad, urging the government to resolve the Jantar Mantar assault row through dialogue and ensure that the 'daughter of the country' does not face injustice.

Dubey Backs Rahul Gandhi, Calls for Dialogue

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey on Friday said the government should listen to the concerns of CJP protester Nishu Azad and ensure she does not face injustice.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey said Nishu Azad was a daughter of the country and that the issue should be resolved through dialogue. He also backed Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's stand on the matter, saying Gandhi had assured Nishu of his support. “Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Opposition and bears a huge responsibility. Whenever an issue involving injustice arises, he speaks his mind candidly. He has also made a statement regarding Nishu, assuring that he will protect and assist her,” Dubey said. He said the matter should be resolved through dialogue and stressed that no one should face injustice. “We believe the government should also heed Nishu's concerns. The matter should be resolved through dialogue, as she too is a daughter of this country. No one should face injustice,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Centre of Shielding Criminal

His remarks came in response to Rahul Gandhi's comments amid the Jantar Mantar assault row concerning Nishu Azad's father, Sanjay Azad. Earlier, Gandhi extended his support to protester Nishu Aazad, accusing the Centre of shielding a criminal who allegedly attacked her father.

In a post on X, Gandhi responded to a plea from Aazad, who claimed that despite a viral video of the accused admitting to the crime, the Delhi Police has failed to take action for over a month and a half. "Nishu, there's no need to panic. I'm with you. It's clear that you're being targeted because you raise your voice for the rights of your community and students," Rahul Gandhi posted.

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gandhi questioned the alleged inaction of the Delhi Police. "Amit Shah's Delhi Police, on one hand, commits inhuman brutality against students. On the other hand, the criminal who smashed the head of a Dalit girl's father is roaming freely in the open. Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji—Why does such a criminal have the protection of you and the people in your party? Will there be action now, or will you keep shielding someone?" Gandhi wrote, concluding his post with "Jai Bhim. Jai Constitution." (ANI)