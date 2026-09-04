Former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visited the ISKCON Temple in Patna to seek blessings for the state's peace and prosperity. During the visit, he performed rituals and placed the sacred Shatari, a silver crown, on senior leader Sanjay Jha's head.

Nitish Kumar Performs Rituals, Honours Leader During his visit, Nitish Kumar offered flowers, lit lamps, and performed aarti before the deity at the temple. Temple priests later honoured the former Chief Minister as part of the devotional ceremony. In a notable gesture, Nitish Kumar received the sacred Shatari, a silver crown symbolising the lotus feet of the Almighty, and placed it on the head of senior leader Sanjay Jha. The ritual was witnessed by temple authorities, devotees and other leaders present at the temple complex. The visit took place amid traditional chanting and devotional prayers at the ISKCON Temple. Visuals showed Nitish Kumar arriving at the temple and participating in the religious ceremonies inside the sanctum sanctorum. 'Gesture of Respect and Unity' Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari described the occasion as a holy one and said Nitish Kumar's visit was aimed at seeking divine blessings for the progress and peace of Bihar. “Today is a holy occasion as respected leader Nitish Kumar Ji visited the ISKCON Temple to seek divine blessings for the progress and peace of Bihar,” Tiwari said. “Placing the sacred Shatari on Sanjay Jha Ji's head reflects our deep-rooted traditions of respect, spiritual grace, and unity,” the minister said.Tiwari added that the Bihar government remained committed to preserving cultural values while working for the welfare and development of the state. “Our government remains committed to upholding cultural values while working relentlessly for the welfare and holistic development of the state. We pray for the happiness, health, and prosperity of every citizen,” he said.The temple visit comes as leaders and devotees continue to participate in religious and spiritual activities at places of worship across the state.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the ISKCON Temple in Patna and offered prayers, participating in traditional rituals and seeking blessings for the peace and prosperity of the state.During his visit, Nitish Kumar offered flowers, lit lamps, and performed aarti before the deity at the temple. Temple priests later honoured the former Chief Minister as part of the devotional ceremony. In a notable gesture, Nitish Kumar received the sacred Shatari, a silver crown symbolising the lotus feet of the Almighty, and placed it on the head of senior leader Sanjay Jha. The ritual was witnessed by temple authorities, devotees and other leaders present at the temple complex. The visit took place amid traditional chanting and devotional prayers at the ISKCON Temple. Visuals showed Nitish Kumar arriving at the temple and participating in the religious ceremonies inside the sanctum sanctorum.Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari described the occasion as a holy one and said Nitish Kumar's visit was aimed at seeking divine blessings for the progress and peace of Bihar. “Today is a holy occasion as respected leader Nitish Kumar Ji visited the ISKCON Temple to seek divine blessings for the progress and peace of Bihar,” Tiwari said. “Placing the sacred Shatari on Sanjay Jha Ji's head reflects our deep-rooted traditions of respect, spiritual grace, and unity,” the minister said.Tiwari added that the Bihar government remained committed to preserving cultural values while working for the welfare and development of the state. “Our government remains committed to upholding cultural values while working relentlessly for the welfare and holistic development of the state. We pray for the happiness, health, and prosperity of every citizen,” he said.The temple visit comes as leaders and devotees continue to participate in religious and spiritual activities at places of worship across the state.