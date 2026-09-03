Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary inspected the rising Ganga, directing officials to act on the flood situation caused by Nepal's flash floods. Residents in low-lying areas are evacuating as homes are submerged, facing food and fodder shortages.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday inspected the rising water level of the Ganga and directed officials to take necessary measures in view of the potential flood situation and ensure the safety of lives and property.

In a post shared on X, Choudhary said he inspected the rising water level of the Ganga and instructed the concerned officials to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience. "Inspected the rising water level of the Mother Ganga River. Considering the potential flood situation, necessary instructions were given to the concerned officials so that the general public faces no kind of inconvenience and the safety of lives and property can be ensured," Choudhary said.

Residents Flee as Rivers Swell After Nepal Floods

Water levels in several rivers in Bihar, including the Ganga, Kosi and Gandak, have risen rapidly following flash floods in Nepal, forcing residents of low-lying Diara areas to evacuate their homes and move to safer locations.

Residents of Nakta Diara and other riverine areas have reported that floodwaters have entered homes and submerged roads, while livestock are facing shortages of fodder and shelter. Some residents have also alleged that relief materials have not reached them.

'Water Has Inundated Everything': Locals Plead for Aid

A local resident said the Ganga water level continued to rise and had crossed the danger mark. "The water level continues to rise. It has crossed the danger mark, and water has inundated everything. Water has also entered our homes. We are crossing over by boats. I appeal to the government to arrange fodder for the animals and food and drinking water for the people as soon as possible," the resident told ANI.

Another resident, Nirala Kumar, said the situation in Nakta Diara was "very bad", with water entering houses and shortages of food and drinking water. "Water has entered all the houses. There is a severe shortage of food supplies. People have no food to eat or water to drink, and all walking paths and roads are blocked," Kumar said.

Umesh Kumar Yadav, another resident, said families were fleeing with their children and cattle. "That's why we are fleeing with our cattle and our children. We are bringing all our cattle along," Yadav said.

Administration Assures Relief Measures

BJP MLA from Digha, Sanjeev Chaurasia, said the administration was monitoring the situation and making arrangements for temporary shelters and fodder. "We are continuously conducting ground inspections along the Ganga and monitoring the water levels. You can see how rapidly the water level of the Ganga has surged. Consequently, a large number of cattle are arriving from the Nakta Diara panchayat area," Chaurasia said.

He said tents and temporary shelters had been set up and fodder arrangements were being made, while coordination with the NDRF was also underway. "In coordination with the administration, all necessary flood relief facilities provided by the government will certainly be delivered. There will be no shortage of relief; everyone will receive aid," he said.

Devastating Nepal Floods Trigger Bihar Crisis

The flood situation in Bihar comes amid devastating flash floods in neighbouring Nepal. According to an official update by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the death toll from the flash floods has reached 1,252, while around 4,216 people remain missing as of September 3 noon.

The crisis began after a catastrophic flash flood struck the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26, sending a powerful surge of water, sediment and boulders through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems and causing widespread destruction.

As water levels continue to rise in Bihar, residents of vulnerable riverine areas have sought immediate relief, including food, drinking water, shelter and fodder for livestock. (ANI)