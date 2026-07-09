Maharashtra FDA suspends the license of Mumbai's iconic 'Rustom' ice cream outlet after inspections found live rats, houseflies, expired food, and other hygiene violations, prompting immediate action under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the license of a renowned ice-cream outlet of Mumbai, 'Rustom', after finding serious food safety and hygiene violations, including live rats, houseflies, and expired food items stored at the outlet.

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A press note of the FDA briefs says that the action agaisnt the Rustom ice cream parlour located at Brabourne Stadium House on Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate, Mumbai, has been taken after the outlet was found to have violated the sanitation requirements prescribed in Schedule 4. During the inspection, serious deficiencies were observed, including the presence of live rats and houseflies on the premises, breakdown of cold chain operations, failure to maintain mandatory records, and presence of expired food products. In view of these serious violations, an order for immediate suspension of the food license was issued under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

An Irreplaceable Piece of Mumbai's Heritage

'Rustom' is one of the most iconic and old-school ice-cream outlets in Mumbai. Founded in 1953 by K Rustom Irani, Rustom & Co. is famous for its signature ice cream sandwiches. It stands today as an irreplaceable piece of Mumbai's culinary heritage, serving pocket-friendly joy to massive crowds right by Marine Drive.

Crackdown Extends to Other Maharashtra Cities

Alongside, the food business license of Hotel Patilwada, Dhule, was also suspended for operating without a valid license, thereby violating the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

Dead Rat Found at Nagpur Sweet Shop

The license of Hira Sweets Pvt. Ltd., located at Dr. Ambedkar Marg, Panchpaoli, Nagpur, was suspended because, during an inspection, a dead rat was found at the premises while food production was simultaneously underway nearby; this constituted a violation of Part II of Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.