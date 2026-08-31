A Delhi Special Court has allowed the NIA to interrogate US national Matthew Aaron Vandyke and Ukrainian national Viktor Kaminskyi in judicial custody. The agency aims to unearth details of masterminds in Myanmar for an alleged terror conspiracy.

A Special Court at Rouse Avenue on Monday allowed an application permitting the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to interrogate US National Matthew Aaron Vandyke and Ukranian National Viktor Kaminskyi in Judicial custody.

The NIA sought to know the details of the suspects' masterminds sitting in Myanmar.

Six Ukrainians and one US National are in judicial custody after their arrest in April 2026 by the NIA in an alleged terror Conspiracy case.

Court Grants NIA Permission

Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma permitted the NIA to interrogate Vandyke and Viktor Kaminskyi on September 2 and 3 between 11 AM and 5 PM in judicial custody.

The court allowed the application after hearing the submissions of counsel for the NIA. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi, along with Public Prosecutor Jatin Khatri and advocate Amit Rohila, appeared for the NIA.

Investigation Aims to Unearth Larger Conspiracy

It was submitted that in order to carry out the investigation effectively, accused persons are required to be interrogated.

The NIA submitted that sustained interrogation of accused persons Matthew Aaron Vandyke and Viktor Kaminskyi is also required to confront some facts disclosed by certain witnesses to unearth the larger conspiracy hatched in the instant case.

It was also submitted that it is necessary to obtain more details about other suspects who are the masterminds sitting in Myanmar.

It was also submitted that, in view of the sensitivity and seriousness in the interest of national security, interrogation of accused persons, namely Matthew Aaron Vandkye and Viktor Kaminskyi, is required in Judicial Custody lodged in Central Jail, Tihar, New Delhi, in the interest of investigation.

In order to complete the same, a Ukrainian translator is also required to assist the NIA team during the interrogation of Viktor Kaminskyi, the NIA said.