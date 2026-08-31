A massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi killed 11 people. PM Narendra Modi expressed sorrow and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the victims' families. The district administration is taking stern legal action.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, which has claimed 11 lives so far. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Taking to the official PMO handle on X, the Prime Minister stated, "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a firecracker factory in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Strict Action Against Factory Operator

District Magistrate (DM) Amit Pal Sharma confirmed that 11 deaths have been verified in the tragic incident. He emphasised that the administration is taking stern legal measures. "A case is being registered against the factory operator. Strict action will be taken against the culprits, along with property attachment proceedings," the DM said.

Deputy CM Meets Injured

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj to meet with those injured in the explosion. Maurya enquired about their health and issued directives to ensure the best possible treatment.

Victims in Critical Condition

Earlier, providing details on the medical emergency, Dr. AK Verma, Principal of SRN Medical College in Prayagraj, said that several victims were brought to the Trauma Centre in critical condition. "Of those brought here, two were declared dead on arrival. Currently, three patients are on ventilators and remain in very critical condition with severe head injuries and limb fractures. Another patient has sustained over 50 per cent burns," Dr. Verma said. (ANI)