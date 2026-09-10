The Sagar district administration demolished five illegal establishments linked to the hooch tragedy that claimed 16 lives. The crackdown in Madhya Pradesh followed strict directions from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. 30 accused have been identified.

The district administration on Thursday launched a major crackdown against those allegedly linked to the suspected spurious liquor tragedy in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, demolishing five illegal establishments associated with three accused persons on government land, an official said.

A heavy police deployment was made at the sites in view of maintaining law and order situation on the occasion.

The hooch tragedy in Sagar’s Banda area has claimed 16 lives so far, while several affected persons are undergoing treatment at Bundelkhand Medical College.

So far, the police identified 30 accused persons in the case, registering FIRs against them in Banda and Vinayak police station areas. While 16 of them were arrested.

Action Follows CM's Directives: Collector

Speaking to ANI, Sagar Collector Pratibha Pal said the action was initiated following strict directions from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. “The Chief Minister had given strict instructions that the strongest possible action should be taken against those found responsible for the tragic incident that happened in the Banda area. Accordingly, five establishments belonging to three accused persons were identified and action was taken against them. Government land has been freed from all these establishments,” the Collector said.

She added that roadside dhabas against which complaints had been received in the past, including those where NDPS cases have been registered, were also being identified for action.

“Seizure action is also being carried out continuously in the affected areas. Wherever information is being received about substandard or illegal liquor, continuous action is being taken,” Collector Pal said.

Death Toll and Patient Status

Speaking about the death toll, the Collector added, “The death toll in the Banda incident is 16 so far, and the number of patients undergoing treatment at Bundelkhand Medical College has also declined. Many people have recovered, discharged and returned home,” Pal said.

Currently, there are around 30 to 35 persons undergoing treatment at Bundelkhand Medical College in the district and their health conditions are reportedly stable.

CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Situation

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had visited Sagar following the incident, met the affected people undergoing treatment, their families and reviewed the situation with officials. (ANI)