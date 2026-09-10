The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched 176 new electric sanitation vehicles to enhance door-to-door garbage collection in five South Delhi wards. The move aims to improve collection frequency and increase waste capacity by 2.5 times.

New Fleet for South Delhi Wards

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday flagged off 176 new electric sanitation vehicles to strengthen door-to-door garbage collection and waste transportation in five South Delhi wards. Mayor Pravesh Wahi launched the vehicles from the MCD headquarters at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre. The vehicles will be deployed in Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Green Park, Greater Kailash and CR Park.

Fleet Details and Capacity Boost

The fleet includes 150 primary collection vehicles — 112 tippers and 38 e-rickshaws/three-wheelers — along with 26 secondary vehicles such as refuse collectors, hook loaders, JCBs and Bobcats.

The MCD said the number of primary collection vehicles in the five wards will increase from around 10 to 30 per ward, potentially raising waste collection capacity by about 2.5 times.

Improving Sanitation and Environment

Wahi said the move would improve the frequency and coverage of garbage collection and help prevent waste accumulation. He also urged residents to segregate waste and cooperate with the civic body.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said the electric vehicles would boost sanitation capacity while reducing the environmental impact of waste management. (ANI)