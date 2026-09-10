- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Alert As Low-Pressure System Persists
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Alert As Low-Pressure System Persists
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next two to three days as a low-pressure area forms over the North Bay of Bengal. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also expected in several districts.
Heavy Rain Alert As Low-Pressure Area Forms
Weather conditions are gradually changing across the Telugu states, bringing some relief to people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana who have been experiencing high temperatures and sultry weather amid a dry spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast increased rainfall in both states following the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the weather system is likely to bring moderate to heavy rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next two to three days, from September 10 to 12. Meteorological authorities have also warned of thunderstorms and lightning in several areas, particularly in North Andhra, coastal regions and parts of Telangana. The IMD has issued Orange and Yellow alerts for specific areas.
Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Expected
According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas has intensified into a low-pressure area.
Under its influence, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next two to three days. Some areas may also experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.
People in the affected districts have been advised to remain cautious, particularly during thunderstorms and lightning activity.
Orange Alert Issued As Rainfall Intensifies
The impact of the low-pressure system is likely to be felt first in North Andhra. Overcast skies and light to moderate rainfall are expected in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada and surrounding areas. Rain has already begun in some locations, with rainfall currently reported in NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Araku, Tirupati and Markapuram.
Officials have indicated that the intensity of the rainfall is likely to increase over the next few hours. Residents in coastal areas have been advised to remain alert during spells of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.
According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), rainfall is expected this evening or tonight in the districts of Visakhapatnam, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Markapuram, Anakapalli and Kakinada. An Orange Alert has been issued for these areas, with heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning likely in some locations.
Gusty Winds And Heavy Rain Forecast
The APSDMA has also warned of gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph alongside the rain. Furthermore, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is forecast in areas around Narsipatnam, Tuni, Annavaram, Elamanchili, Kotananduru, Kotavuratla, Etikoppaka and Rajayyapeta.
Heavy Rain Likely In Several Districts, Yellow Alert Issued
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has warned that the low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal is likely to impact Telangana as well. The department has forecast rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in several districts of the state on Thursday night.
Heavy rainfall is particularly expected in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Warangal. A Yellow Alert has consequently been issued for these districts.
Rain is also forecast in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy. Light to moderate rainfall is likely in Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts.
Gusty Winds Expected In Some Areas
The Meteorological Department has also warned of gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph in some areas, along with the rainfall.
Heavy Rains Forecast In Several Districts On September 11
The Meteorological Centre has announced that the intensity of rainfall in Telangana is likely to increase on September 11 (Friday). The department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.
Rainfall is also expected in Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a Yellow Alert for these districts.
Safety Precautions During Thunderstorms
Officials have advised the public to remain alert, as the rainfall may be accompanied by gusty winds and lightning. Standing under trees during thunderstorms can be particularly dangerous. People have also been advised to stay away from large hoardings, electric poles, under-construction buildings and dilapidated structures.
Residents are advised to avoid travelling in the rain unless absolutely necessary. Two-wheeler riders should take extra precautions and avoid travelling during periods of heavy rainfall and lightning.
How Long Will The Low-Pressure System Persist?
The Meteorological Department is closely monitoring the weather system currently forming over the North Bay of Bengal. The intensity and spread of rainfall are likely to vary depending on the movement and strength of the low-pressure area. Officials have therefore advised the public to stay updated on the latest district-wise weather warnings.
Overall, the next two to three days will be crucial for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of rainfall. People are advised to remain alert, as rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds is possible, particularly in Coastal Andhra, North Andhra and several districts of Telangana.
Weather conditions may change, and warnings and forecasts could be revised accordingly. Residents are advised to follow the latest updates and advisories issued by the Meteorological Department and disaster management authorities.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.