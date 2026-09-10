Weather conditions are gradually changing across the Telugu states, bringing some relief to people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana who have been experiencing high temperatures and sultry weather amid a dry spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast increased rainfall in both states following the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, the weather system is likely to bring moderate to heavy rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next two to three days, from September 10 to 12. Meteorological authorities have also warned of thunderstorms and lightning in several areas, particularly in North Andhra, coastal regions and parts of Telangana. The IMD has issued Orange and Yellow alerts for specific areas.

Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Expected

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas has intensified into a low-pressure area.

Under its influence, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next two to three days. Some areas may also experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

People in the affected districts have been advised to remain cautious, particularly during thunderstorms and lightning activity.