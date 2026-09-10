Northern Railway has announced significant temporary disruptions to train services in Delhi from September 11-13, 2026. The changes include cancellations, diversions, and rescheduling of both suburban and long-distance trains due to operational needs.

The Northern Railway on Thursday announced significant temporary changes to train operations scheduled between September 11 and September 13, 2026, citing operational requirements. According to the release, the affected services encompass cancellations, route diversions, short-originations, short-terminations, regulations, and rescheduling across major suburban corridors and long-distance routes.

Major Disruptions to Suburban and Long-Distance Trains

Suburban Services Cancelled

According to the official handling plan, extensive cancellations have been implemented for suburban EMU and MEMU services connecting critical stations in the Delhi-NCR network, including New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Palwal, Shakurbasti, Delhi Junction, and Shamli. Key local services, including the New Delhi–Palwal Ladies Special EMU and multiple link trains, will remain suspended on the designated dates.

Long-Distance Trains Diverted

Several premium and superfast long-distance trains have been diverted via alternate routes such as Delhi Junction, Delhi Shahdara, Sahibabad, Tilak Bridge, and Hazrat Nizamuddin. The diverted routes will impact key services, including the Rajdhani Express trains bound for Dibrugarh, Sealdah, Howrah, Bhubaneswar, and Ranchi, as well as the Sampoorna Kranti Express, Gomti Express, Magadh Express, Shiv Ganga Express, and Swatantrata Senani Express, stated in the release.

Rescheduling and Short-Terminations

Additionally, multiple express and intercity services will face rescheduling and en-route regulation, with departure delays ranging between 15 to 120 minutes for services such as the Grand Trunk Express, Tejas Rajdhani, Paschim Express, and New Delhi–Hyderabad Express. To manage track capacity, several passenger trains will either short-originate or short-terminate at alternate terminals, including Delhi Shahdara, Sahibabad, and Shakurbasti.

Passenger Advisory

Releasing the operational plan, Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly. Commuters have been requested to check the updated live running status and schedule changes through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) portal or by dialling the railway enquiry helpline at 139, according to the release. (ANI)