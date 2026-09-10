The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) hosted an event in New Delhi to promote energy-efficient electric cooking in commercial kitchens. Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal highlighted energy security as a key driver for the shift away from LPG.

Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, organised the “Commercial Induction Cooking Showcase and Chef Challenge” in New Delhi, under the theme “Accelerating India’s Electric Cooking Ambition: From Technology Demonstration to Real-World Adoption.”

According to the Ministry of Power, the event brought together policymakers, public sector enterprises, manufacturers, technology providers, chefs, hoteliers, and commercial kitchen operators on a common platform to advance the adoption of energy-efficient electric cooking in India’s commercial and institutional kitchens.

Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, was the Chief Guest. He inaugurated an exhibition featuring commercial e-cooking appliances and technologies from seven leading manufacturers. Krushna Chandra Panigrahy, Director General, BEE, delivered the keynote address, and Neha Dhingra, Director, CLASP, delivered the welcome address.

Energy Security Driving E-Cooking Shift

Addressing the gathering, Agarwal noted that energy security is the real driver behind India's shift to electric cooking. Due to the ongoing global conflict and rising price of LPG, transitioning to e-cooking is not only a strategic shift but also an operational choice. He stated that the enabling base for this transition already exists, citing schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA) and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which provide a strong foundation for promoting e-cooking appliances in the residential sector.

BEE Announces Vendor Directory

In his keynote address, Krushna Chandra Panigrahy, Director General, BEE, said India's energy transition isn't just about cleaner energy sources; it is also about using energy more efficiently, and electric cooking brings together efficiency, energy security, convenience, and sustainability in one shift. He announced that BEE is inviting manufacturers, distributors, system integrators, and solution providers to register for the Go Electric Commercial Electric Cooking Vendor Directory, a public platform that will help hotels, restaurants, canteens, hospitals, and institutions find credible providers.

Chef Challenge Highlights Induction Cooking

The inaugural session was followed by a Commercial Induction Chef Challenge, where three chefs prepared dishes using induction cooktops. The demonstration enabled participants to observe the cooking performance, ease of use, heat control, and cooking time of induction technology, the Ministry said.

The event concluded with closing remarks from BEE, reiterating the Bureau’s commitment to working with the Ministry of Power, CLASP, manufacturers, industry associations, public sector enterprises and commercial kitchen operators to accelerate the adoption of energy-efficient electric cooking across India.

About the Bureau of Energy Efficiency

The Government of India set up the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) on 1st March, 2002 under the provisions of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001. The mission of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency is to assist in developing policies and strategies with a thrust on self-regulation and market principles. (ANI)