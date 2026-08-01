A US man's praise for a Bengaluru hospital has gone viral after he compared India's healthcare system with the US. He highlighted affordable health check-ups, modern facilities, shorter waiting times and medical tourism opportunities, sparking discussions online about healthcare experiences.

A US-based visitor's praise for Bengaluru's healthcare infrastructure has sparked an online debate after he shared his experience of undergoing medical tests and exploring hospitals in India. The visitor, who has been working with hospitals in India for the past few weeks, highlighted the facilities, affordability and patient experience he witnessed, saying his observations made him question how the US healthcare system operates.

The video, shared by Instagram user Shivam Desaii, showed the visitor praising a Bengaluru hospital for its modern architecture, greenery, cleanliness and overall environment. His comments about healthcare costs, waiting times and medical tourism in India gained significant attention on social media, with users sharing both appreciation and contrasting views about healthcare systems in India and other countries.

US Visitor Praises Bengaluru Hospital Facilities

In the video, the visitor said he had been working with hospitals in India and described the Bengaluru facility as one of the nicest hospitals he had visited worldwide.

"We're currently in Bangalore, and this is one of the nicest hospitals I've been to in the world. We've got stores, incredible greenery, just nice architecture, design, clean," he said.

He added that his experience helped him learn more about healthcare delivery in India, hospital operations and pricing. According to him, the difference between healthcare systems in India and the US was surprising.

Highlights Affordable Healthcare Costs In India

The visitor revealed that he underwent a full-body health check-up in India for around ₹5,000, which is approximately $50.

"I checked with my US healthcare friends. They said this would cost $3,000 to $5,000," he said, comparing the cost difference between healthcare services in India and the US.

He also praised the accessibility of healthcare services in India, saying he found the waiting time significantly shorter compared with his experiences with the US healthcare system.

Compares Patient Experience In India And US

Sharing an example, the visitor said one of his family members had to wait for four hours in an emergency room in the US.

"I told that to people here in India and they said they would literally beat the doctors if they had to wait even 30 minutes," he said.

He also highlighted the growing role of India in health tourism and pointed out that several hospitals have dedicated sections for international patients.

Social Media Users Share Mixed Reactions

The video received several reactions online, with some users agreeing with his observations while others pointed out differences between private and government healthcare facilities in India.

One user commented: "Only the private hospital sector is well equipped. You have no idea how the government hospital are in what situations."

Another user said: "Haha wait till you compare with Canadian hospitals! Emergency room visits can last up to 10-12 hours."

A third user commented: "India is best if you know which hospitals to go and which doctors to see. Waiting time is less."

Visitor Encourages Medical Tourism In India

The visitor said his healthcare experiences in India made him feel more confident about managing his health and future plans.

"I've got so much work and exams done these last few weeks that I feel empowered to take on my 30s," he said.

Encouraging others living abroad to consider healthcare services in India, he added that medical treatments and health check-ups in the country are affordable and worth exploring.