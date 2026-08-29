MCD's West Zone held a major sanitation drive at Mahatma Gandhi Camp JJ Cluster, Punjabi Bagh. Part of the 'Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi' campaign, it involved sister agencies like PWD and DJB, removing 17 tonnes of waste to improve cleanliness.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), West Zone, conducted a comprehensive sanitation drive at Mahatma Gandhi Camp JJ Cluster along Road No. 77, Punjabi Bagh, in Ward No. 92, Punjabi Bagh, to augment the ongoing "Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi" Campaign and further intensify cleanliness and sanitation efforts across Delhi.

According to a press release, the sanitation drive was undertaken in coordination with sister agencies including the PWD, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC), with the objective of improving cleanliness and sanitation in the Mahatma Gandhi Camp JJ Cluster and its surrounding areas, and ensuring coordinated action on issues pertaining to roads, drains, waste removal and encroachments, as per the MCD release.

Massive Clean-Up Operation

During the drive, 180 Safai Karmcharis and 10 Beldars were deployed by MCD along with machinery and equipment including an MRS, water sprinkler, JCBs, Tata vehicles, tippers, cycle rickshaws and wheelbarrows. Approximately 17 tonnes of mixed municipal solid waste (MSW) were collected and removed from the location and its surrounding areas.

Coordinated Actions and Scope

The sanitation drive covered approximately 1.5 km of road stretch and included sweeping and cleaning of the main road, central verge/green belt and service lanes. Cleaning of major and minor drains, removal of MSW and C&D waste, tree pruning and removal of temporary encroachments were also undertaken as part of the coordinated drive.

Official Inspection

According to the MCD release, officers from the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) also visited the site and conducted an inspection along with the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner, West Zone, MCD. The field inspection focused on reviewing the sanitation arrangements, cleanliness status and coordinated action being undertaken by the participating agencies.

Drive Outcomes and Inter-Agency Effort

As an outcome of the drive, the roads and lanes in the area were cleared of MSW, MSW and C&D waste were removed from the JJ cluster and its vicinity, light pruning of trees was carried out and temporary encroachments were removed.

The West Zone also undertook advance coordination and follow-up with sister agencies to ensure their participation and facilitate effective inter-agency action. Joint encroachment removal and sanitation activities were undertaken at the Mahatma Gandhi Camp JJ Cluster, adjoining roads and nearby areas to enhance the overall impact of the sanitation drive.

The initiative further reinforces MCD's commitment towards intensifying the "Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi" Campaign through sustained field-level interventions, inter-agency coordination and community-focused cleanliness efforts, with particular focus on improving sanitation conditions in JJ clusters and other densely populated areas.