Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar wrote to the CEC, flagged by Jairam Ramesh, raising concerns over the 'massive and unjustified deletion' of names from electoral rolls. He cited 1.08 crore electors in the ASDDO category and requested more time for verification.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday shared Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, raising concerns over the alleged "massive and unjustified deletion" of names from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state.

Sharing the letter on X, Ramesh said, "Here is the letter of the CM, Karnataka to the CEC on the massive and unjustified deletion of names from the electoral roll through the SIR process in the state. We hope that the CEC will take prompt action regarding the concerns raised by the CM."

Shivakumar had written to the CEC on August 25, seeking adequate time for verification and strict adherence to the prescribed procedure during the SIR of electoral rolls in Karnataka. He also requested an extension of the period for filing claims and objections.

Serious Concerns Over Voter Deletion Figures

According to Shivakumar, the SIR figures in Karnataka have raised serious concerns. Of the state's 5.54 crore electors, nearly 1.08 crore have been placed in the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category.

He said around 43.8 lakh electors were expected to receive verification notices following publication of the draft electoral roll on August 24 for "logical discrepancies" or the absence of a link to the 2002 electoral roll.

"In Bengaluru alone, 46.88 lakh electors have been placed under the ASDDO category. This translates into about 1.5 crore voters in Karnataka facing deletion unless they submit their claims for continuation or fresh inclusion," Shivakumar said in his letter.

He expressed concern that many voters categorised as "Absent" could be genuine electors who were away from home due to work, health or other legitimate reasons when Booth Level Officers visited their residences.

He also pointed to difficulties faced by voters who had shifted residences or polling stations, particularly in urban areas.

"Mobility should not translate into disenfranchisement," Shivakumar said, stressing that the SIR process must protect the voting rights of every eligible citizen while ensuring the accuracy and integrity of electoral rolls.

CM's Requests to Election Commission

The Chief Minister requested the Election Commission to extend the claims and objections period, ensure Gram Sabha and Ward Committee meetings with adequate publicity, provide at least three to four weeks for voters facing verification notices to respond, and increase the number of Additional Electoral Registration Officers and District Election Officers where required.

Shivakumar said the state government was ready to provide assistance, including mobilising local administration, conducting Gram Sabha and Ward Committee meetings and undertaking publicity campaigns to reach affected voters.

"The objective must be an electoral roll that the people of Karnataka can trust; one in which every eligible citizen is included, every ineligible entry is removed, and no citizen is deprived of the franchise merely for want of adequate time, information or opportunity to establish his or her eligibility," he said. (ANI)