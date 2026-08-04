A viral video from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Hospital shows Jan Aushadhi Kendra staff asking patients to wait for medicines because the mopped floor had not dried. The clip drew widespread criticism, prompting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to promise strict action and cancellation of the vendor’s licence.

A viral video from a Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Delhi's Dwarka's Sector 9 recently triggered widespread anger online after staff members were seen asking patients to wait for medicines because the floor had been mopped and had not yet dried. The incident, reportedly recorded on the morning of July 29, 2026, has now drawn the attention of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who said such behaviour in a public service would not be tolerated and announced strict action against those responsible.

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According to the account accompanying the viral video, patients and their relatives had been standing in the Jan Aushadhi Kendra queue for around 15 minutes at about 10:10 am. The patients were waiting to collect medicines when they reportedly asked the staff when the medicines would be available.

Instead of being told when the counter would resume service, one of the employees allegedly responded angrily, saying, “Dikh nahi raha? Pocha laga hua hai. Sookhega tab milegi dawa!”, meaning that the floor was being cleaned and medicines would be given only after it dried.

The exchange quickly spread on social media, with many viewers questioning why patients who had come to collect essential medicines were allegedly being made to wait because cleaning work was taking place.

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Rekha Gupta responds to viral video

The video was widely shared and several social-media users tagged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, asking her to intervene.

Gupta later shared the same video on social media and said that refusing to provide medicine because a floor was being mopped was unacceptable.

In her post, she said the reel had been widely shared with her and that many people had tagged her in it. Referring to the person seen in the video telling people to complain wherever they wanted, Gupta said such behaviour in public services could not be accepted.

She also announced strict action and said the vendor’s licence would be cancelled.

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The Chief Minister further linked the issue to the Delhi government's efforts to improve accountability through the Right to Services Bill. She said citizens must receive the public services to which they are entitled.

Her intervention came after the video attracted a large number of comments, with many users calling for action against the staff members and the contractor or vendor responsible for the Jan Aushadhi outlet.

Social media users welcome action

The response to Gupta’s post was largely supportive, with many users praising her for taking notice of the viral video.

Several commenters simply responded with applause and messages such as “Good work”, “Swift action” and “Well done”. Others said they were pleased to see a government authority respond after a video showing alleged poor public service went viral.

One user described the action as the kind of accountability people wanted from the government, while another thanked the Chief Minister for taking the matter seriously.

Some comments also pointed to the wider issue of public-service behaviour. Users said patients visiting government hospitals are often already under stress because of illness, and staff dealing with them should therefore be patient and respectful.

Others questioned the confidence displayed by the staff member in the video, particularly the apparent suggestion that people could complain wherever they wanted.

A number of users also joked that the employee had become “famous” after the video was shared widely. Several commenters referred to the repeated line that making a video would achieve nothing, only to point out that the video eventually reached the Chief Minister.

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Some users raised wider hospital concerns

While much of the discussion focused on the Jan Aushadhi Kendra incident, the comments under the Chief Minister’s post also contained complaints about other experiences at Indira Gandhi Hospital and other public healthcare facilities.

Some users claimed they had faced long waiting times, problems getting medical attention and rude behaviour during previous visits. One commenter described an alleged experience involving a child who, according to the user, had to wait for medical attention and an ECG.

Another user claimed that a visit for a pregnancy-related examination involved a long wait and alleged that a doctor spoke rudely to patients.

These are individual social-media claims and have not been independently established by the material available for this report. They do, however, show that the viral video prompted a broader discussion about patients’ experiences in government healthcare facilities.

Other commenters raised complaints about medicine availability and alleged delays at healthcare centres in different parts of Delhi.

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