Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has directed officials to ensure full arrangements for devotees and Kanwar pilgrims during the holy month of Shravan. Special focus is on major Shiva shrines like Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, and Amarkantak.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday extended greetings to people on the commencement of the holy month of Shravan (Sawan) and said the state government has directed officials to ensure comprehensive arrangements for devotees and Kanwar pilgrims at religious sites across the state.

CM Yadav described Shravan as a sacred month dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and said the administration has been instructed to ensure that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience during their Kanwar Yatra being observed in this period. "The holy month of Shravan begins today and I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of the state, the country and the residents of Ujjain. This is undoubtedly a sacred month for us, during which we worship Lord Bhole Nath and dedicate the entire month to him. In such a situation, I have directed the administration across all pilgrimage sites in the state to ensure that pilgrims do not face inconvenience and that their needs are well taken care of. The administration is making necessary arrangements along the routes used by Kanwar Yatris," the CM told ANI.

Focus on major Shiva shrines

The Chief Minister stressed that the government was making all possible arrangements for Kanwar pilgrims, particularly at major Shiva shrines such as Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, and Amarkantak, which witnessed large footfall during the month. "The government is coordinating arrangements for darshan, drinking water, parking, and other facilities as well as provisions for refreshments. I appeal to all devotees that since it is the rainy season, please carry appropriate clothing and take special care of children. I hope everyone will cooperate with the administration for the smooth conduct of celebrations. All major festivals fall within these two months; the festive season of Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali follows..." the CM said.

CM's monsoon advisory

Additionally, referring to weather conditions, CM Yadav advised people to conserve water and pay attention to crops that require less water in view of the impact of El Nino during the monsoon.

Significance of Shravan month

Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hindus. It is believed that the Shravan month is the most beloved month of Lord Shiva. Worshipping Shiva in this month gives relief from all troubles. This year, the holy month of Sawan begins on July 30 and conclude on August 28. (ANI)