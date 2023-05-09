Minutes after tying the knot, bride calls off wedding in Kerala; Here's why

The terrified relatives chased after the bride once they saw her fleeing and took her back against her will.

Thrissur: In a rare event, a bride in Kerala backed out of the wedding after seeing the groom's home. The woman visited her husband's home after they got married, and she was horrified to discover the state it was in. The incident happened in Kunnamkulam of Thrissur district.

Screaming that she would never come back to this house, the bride attempted to flee the situation. The terrified relatives chased after the bride once they saw her fleeing and took her back against her will.

The groom's home, which is on five cents of land, is a daily wage worker. The event was reported to the police when the bride complained that a woman would not have even the barest amount of privacy in a home draped in sheets.

The bride's father and mother were contacted from the wedding hall once the bride had made up her mind. They invited their daughter to take part in the ceremony as well. The bride disagreed. This caused the issue to develop into a confrontation. The bride's family and the groom's family were at odds with one another. When the residents realised the situation was out of control, they called the police. The bride refused to comply when the cops arrived and requested her to go inside the home. Both bride and groom later called off the marriage.

The bride has a dilemma unlike any of the other six brides because, according to the groom's family, all seven of the groom's brothers were married in this home. The police informed that the case will be taken up on Wednesday.

