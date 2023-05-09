Karnataka Election 2023: Lost your Voter ID card? Use these documents to cast your vote

It is a must to have a voter ID card, but what to do if you lost one? Will you be able to vote? The answer is, Yes. You can vote using these documents but your name should be in the electoral rolls.

The campaign by the top political leaders came to an end on Monday (May 8) for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls amid predictions of a close contest between Congress and BJP.

Polling to elect 224 members of the assembly will take place on May 10, and the counting of votes will be held on May 13. To vote in the elections one needs a voter ID card.

Passport

Driving licence

PAN card

Aadhaar card

Election slip issued by ECI Office

ID cards issued to employees by central and state government undertakings

Passbook with photographs attested by banks or post office

MGNREGA job card

Pension document with photograph

While the ruling BJP, riding on PM Modi juggernaut, wants to break the 38-year-old jinx and retain its southern citadel, the Congress wants to wrest power to give the party much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also, the JD(S) led by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda was seen putting all its might into campaigning, wanting to emerge as "king" and not "Kingmaker", hoping to get the required numbers to form a government on its own.

How to check names in Karnataka voters' list?

1. Login to Election Commission of India's website - https://electoralsearch.in/

2. Two options are visible on the screen - search by details and search by EPIC. No

3. Enter the details in either section along with the captcha text and click on search.

4. Your name along with details such as your polling station, assembly constituency etc will appear on the screen.