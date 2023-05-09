Adipurush trailer: From budget to Saif as villain-Know 8 exciting facts about this Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film

Prabhas's Adipurush’s trailer will be released on May 9, 2023. This Om Raut-directed movie also features Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Know some interesting facts behind Adipurush’s production. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Om Raut directed and Bhushan Kumar produced Adipurush, which is set to release in theatres on June 16, 2023, is an adaptation of the Indian mythological epic Ramayana.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Prabhas will be playing the character Raghav, based on Lord Ram; Kriti Sanon will be seen in the role of Janaki, based on Sita; and Saif Ali Khan will be there as Lankesh, based on Ravana. Here are some interesting facts



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Movie Burget: Adipurush will be the most expensive Indian film ever made, with a budget of over ₹700 crore (US$88 million). Adipurush will be one of the biggest films the Indian film industry has seen.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Prabhas as Lord Ram: Adipurush will be the 22nd film of Prabhas' film career and the actor's third film with Bhushan Kumar after Saaho and Radhe Shyam. In an interview, Prabhas said he was scared to shoot Adipurush. He said, “I was really frightened about the role. We have done this film with a lot of love and dedication. However, it will be fun to see Prabhas as a warrior again.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

VFX: As per reports, Adipurush will be shot entirely using the green mat technology seen in several Hollywood films. VFX supervisors of Avatar and Star Wars will work on the movie's graphics.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Saif as Villain: Om Raut has teamed up with Saif Ali Khan for the second time after Tanhaji’s huge success in 2020. However, Saif will play the villain role, Lankesh, based on Ravana. It will be interesting to see Prabhas and Saif against each other.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Modern take on Ramayana: In an interview, Adipurush’s director, Om Raut, said that even though Adipurush is based on Ramayana, the storytelling techniques used are modern.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Army of producers: Several producers including Krishna Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair apart from Bhushan Kumar have decided to join hands to finance the film given its huge scale.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Languages: Starting from foreign languages to other regional languages, including Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. The movie was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. There also will be various dubbed versions of the film.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla