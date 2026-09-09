An elderly man was left visibly stunned after a young man allegedly snatched his cap and flung it away during a crowded procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district.

An elderly man was left visibly stunned after a young man allegedly snatched his cap and flung it away during a crowded procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district. The incident, caught on camera and circulated on social media, triggered police action, with six youths arrested and later made to publicly apologise.

The incident unfolded in Marhara on August 30 during a grand procession organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Rani Avantibai Lodhi. Thousands of people had gathered for the event, which was also attended by several public representatives.

A video from the procession shows the elderly man standing amid the packed crowd when a young man suddenly approached him. The youth reached out, pulled the cap from the elderly man’s head and tossed it away before walking on.

Bewildered by the sudden act, the elderly man turned around to understand what had happened, while the procession continued to wind through the streets.

The footage later surfaced on social media, sparking criticism and demands for strict action against those involved. Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, police registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

Using the video footage, authorities identified six youths allegedly involved in the incident and arrested them. Police said cases were registered under provisions concerning rioting, promoting enmity between groups and acts that could disturb communal harmony.

Following their arrest, the six accused were also made to issue a public apology. The police action came amid the continued circulation of the video, which had quickly become a talking point in the area.