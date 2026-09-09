BJP national president Nitin Nabin is on a two-day visit to Haldwani, Uttarakhand, to kickstart the party's preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. He will hold several organisational meetings and interact with party workers and various groups.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin is arriving in Haldwani on Wednesday afternoon for a two-day visit to Uttarakhand, with the party gearing up for a series of programmes and organisational meetings ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Ahead of Nabin’s arrival, Haldwani has been decked up with BJP flags and posters across the city. Nabin and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will participate in several programmes and meetings during the visit. The engagements are expected to focus on the party’s organisational preparations and its strategy for the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections.

'New atmosphere of enthusiasm': CM Dhami

Dhami welcomed Nabin’s visit to Haldwani and said that his visit to the state has created a new atmosphere of enthusiasm and energy among party workers and the general public. “Ever since Nitin Nabin began touring as our party’s National President, a new atmosphere has been created among both party workers and the general public—an atmosphere charged with renewed enthusiasm and energy,” Dhami said.

Packed schedule of meetings and interactions

Dhami said the BJP president had previously visited the state for a three-day tour, during which he held discussions, meetings and reviews with workers at different levels and interacted personally with people from various sections of society. During his current visit, Nabin is scheduled to hold discussions with and address the BJP’s state executive committee. He is also scheduled to interact with ex-servicemen and youth during the second day of his visit, according to Dhami.

Nabin will further attend a conference of the Punjabi-Sikh community in Rudrapur as part of his two-day itinerary. Dhami said the schedule would keep the BJP national president engaged with party workers and provide an opportunity for workers to interact with him. “This is a significant opportunity for us; it is excellent that he will be interacting with all the workers, giving everyone a chance,” Dhami said.

(ANI)