CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said BJP National President Nitin Nabin’s two-day Uttarakhand visit has created fresh enthusiasm among party workers. Nabin is attending organisational meetings and interacting with various groups across the state.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, welcomed the visiting National President of the BJP, Nitin Nabin during his two-day visit to Uttarakhand, asserting that the visit has ushered in an enthusiastic atmosphere among the party workers and people. This came during the opening session of the BJP extended state executive meeting in Haldwani.

This visit is part of the organisational activity of the BJP in Uttarakhand and is composed of meetings with the party leaders, workers, youth groups, and ex-servicemen.

Visit by Nitin Nabin Boosts Party Workers' Morale

Speaking in Haldwani, Chief Minister Dhami stated that every time that the BJP National President visits the state, the party workers get rejuvenated and energised. He highlighted that previously Nitin Nabin had undertaken a three-day trip to Uttarakhand and during this visit, he had interacted with the party workers at different levels and interacted with people from different strata of society.

Dhami further highlighted that the ongoing visit would comprise meetings with the BJP state executive committee and a speech by him to the party leaders and workers. The second day of the visit would involve interaction with the former servicemen and youth members of the party.

BJP Chief to Attend Community Programmes

In his two-day schedule, Nitin Nabin is set to take part in a meeting arranged by the Punjabi-Sikh community in Rudrapur. The CM Dhami said that such interactions offer workers from all over the state a chance to connect with top leaders of the party and share their opinions.

The Chief Minister said that the visit will be an important event in building communication within the organization and interacting with various sections of the society.

Dhami on Banbhoolpura Railway Land Case

Commenting on the Supreme Court ruling on the Banbhoolpura railway land encroachment case, CM Dhami said that the government would respect the court's directives in the matter.

He said that the government has always maintained the importance of appropriate arrangements in the area. Dhami also attacked the opposition parties, alleging that they had caused confusion about the matter in the past. He also said that future steps would be taken as per the court's ruling.

BJP State Executive Meet in Haldwani

The BJP’s state executive meet extended to Haldwani at the Hotel Vintage Green in connection with Nitin Nabin’s organisational tour. The meet witnessed participation by leaders and party workers where organisational issues were discussed.

In the meantime, in Dehradun, Governor of Uttarakhand Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh participated in the “Ek Prayas, Nasha Mukt Ho Samaj” program at Lok Bhavan in relation to “Nasha Mukt Yuva – Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan” drive.