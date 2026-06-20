Karnataka LoP R Ashoka challenged Congress to drop its alliance with Tamil Nadu's TVK party over the Mekedatu project. He also accused the state government of financial mismanagement, warning of bankruptcy and an impending drought crisis.

Ashoka challenges Congress over Mekedatu, TVK alliance

Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka challenged the Congress to withdraw its support to the TVK party in Tamil Nadu, alleging contradictions in the Congress's political stance over the Mekedatu project. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Ashok said the TVK party in Tamil Nadu has taken a position against the Mekedatu project, while the Congress continues to engage with it, calling it a contradiction in the party's approach.

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"The TVK party's government in Tamil Nadu has decided it will not allow the Mekedatu project to be implemented. The same Congress that stabbed the DMK in the back has now joined hands with TVK. If Congress has the courage, it should withdraw support to TVK. Otherwise, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar should accept that he follows double standards and is two-faced," Ashok said. He asserted that as long as Congress remains in power, the Mekedatu project will not be implemented and dismissed the party's earlier padayatra on the issue as being "only for votes."

Alleges financial mismanagement

Ashok also accused the Congress government in Karnataka of financial mismanagement, alleging cuts in ration cards and reduced beneficiaries under guarantee schemes. "There is large-scale bogus enrolment in the free electricity scheme. A conspiracy has been hatched to remove around 20 lakh beneficiaries," he alleged.

He claimed the state has a debt of Rs 1.20 lakh crore and is unable to pay even the interest. "Salaries to employees are not being paid. Pensions have not been disbursed for the past four months. Not paying pensions means the government has become bankrupt," Ashok said.

Warns of impending drought

Warning of an impending drought due to deficient rainfall, he said there would soon be no fodder for cattle. "At such a time, the government is proceeding with layouts in areas meant for fodder. It is not clear what plan they have to tackle the shortage of food grains," he said.

'DKS knows only politics, not administration'

Taking a dig at the CM, Ashok remarked, "Siddaramaiah knew administration, but Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar only knows politics and knows nothing about administration."

On BJP's MLC cross-voting issue

On the BJP's cross-voting issue in the recent MLC elections, Ashok said a lot of information has emerged, and a committee has been formed. "The truth will come out. Action will be taken against those who stabbed the party in the back," he said.

He added that identifying the cross-voters would take time. "Some people have taken money and voted. Crores of rupees and the issue of grants will come to light. Information is being collected on who was where during voting and with whom they spoke."

The matter has been brought to the attention of central leaders, who have asked state leaders to meet with them next week with a report. "We discussed this with Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, and he too is upset. We will give a proper answer. We are not saying it was done by the BJP or JD(S). We will find out who cheated. We will ensure that those who indulged in cross-voting do not become legislators again," Ashok added. (ANI)