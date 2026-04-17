Medicine Prices Set to Rise in India Due to Iran Conflict | Vizag Chemists Warn

Medicine prices in India may soon increase as the ongoing Iran conflict disrupts global supply chains, raising costs of raw materials and solvents for pharmaceuticals. Chemists from Visakhapatnam (Vizag) explain the impact on common medicines. Ex Board Member Naveen from Visakha Chemists Association and Secretary Suman from Vizag Medical Wholesale Association share ground realities.

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