A major fire engulfed a timber godown in the basement of a West Delhi building early Sunday. No casualties were reported. The Delhi Fire Service deployed 25 fire units to control the blaze at the 2,000 sq yard godown, bringing it under control.

A fire broke out at a timber godown located in the basement of a building in West Delhi early Sunday, the Delhi Fire Service said. No casualties were reported.

25 Fire Units Deployed

The godown, spread over an area of around 2,000 square yards, was engulfed in flames, prompting the deployment of 25 fire units to bring the blaze under control. According to the Delhi Fire Service, the fire was brought under control at around 6:30 am. (ANI)