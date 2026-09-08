Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma slammed the Congress for corruption in a Kota rally, advocating for a 'triple-engine' government. He highlighted PM Modi's achievements and his own government's work on projects like the ERCP and job creation.

Slamming the Congress party for its alleged involvement in corruption and appeasement politics, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday called for the formation of a "triple engine" government in the state to ensure rapid development.

Addressing an election rally in Kota, the Chief Minister highlighted the achievements of the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past 12 years. He noted that India has reached new heights in various sectors, including the welfare of women, farmers, the poor, and the youth, as well as in border security and global influence.

Rajasthan's Progress Under BJP

Highlighting the progress in Rajasthan under the BJP's 2.5-year rule, Sharma said the state government is consistently working towards fulfilling the promises made in its manifesto. He mentioned that projects like the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), the Yamuna Water Agreement, and the Narmada project have been brought to the ground, according to the release.

“Rajasthan was once struggling with power shortages, but now the state produces around 12,000 MW of electricity and has become a power exporter. Under ‘Rising Rajasthan,’ MoUs worth approximately ₹7,000 crore have already been implemented. Our government has also provided 1.89 lakh government jobs to the youth,” the CM claimed.

CM Sharma Slams Congress Rule

Taking a direct swipe at the previous Congress administration, Sharma stated that youth were left disappointed due to rampant paper leaks during their tenure.

Responding to attacks from former CM Ashok Gehlot, Sharma said: “It is the result of your sinful deeds that the public has shown you the way out of power.”

Call for 'Triple-Engine' Government

Promoting the idea of ‘One State, One Election,’ the Chief Minister argued that frequent elections lead to a waste of time and resources. He mocked Congress leaders who previously deemed this impossible, questioning why the system is now being successfully implemented.

Regarding the upcoming local body elections, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for a ‘triple engine’ government—referring to the same party being in power at the centre, state, and local levels. “Currently, we have a double-engine government in the state. Now, there is a need to form a triple-engine government. Adding the third engine will accelerate the pace of development, and the goal is a Developed Corporation, Developed Kota, Developed Rajasthan, and Developed India,” Sharma said.

Combatting Crime and Corruption

Accusing Congress of fostering a culture of crime, the CM remarked that during their rule, gangsters from other states would enter Rajasthan, commit crimes, and leave with ease. He challenged the Congress to answer to the public regarding these issues and alleged scams like the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Concluding his speech with the slogan “Modi hai toh mumkin hai” (With Modi, it’s possible), the Chief Minister expressed confidence that a triple-engine government would provide new momentum to the development of Kota and the rest of Rajasthan.